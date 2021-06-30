Virginia policymakers have a lot of work left to do on marijuana legalization. Here's a look at what's ahead.

Virginia has officially legalized the recreational use of marijuana for adults over 21, doing away with penalties for possession below one ounce, decriminalizing possession up to a pound and allowing for sharing by adults.

Nearly everything else related to legalization is up for debate. Much of the work will be left to the state’s bureaucrats under a new agency and three government boards that will be staffed up in the coming weeks.

In January, Virginia lawmakers will revisit a series of provisions related to legalization that a weary and wary legislature kicked down the road.

Lawmakers will decide how to structure the incoming legal market. Republicans broadly opposed the marijuana legislation, and if they regain control of the House in November, they could topple Democrats’ legalization plans.

Under a tentative agreement hatched this year, which will require more debate and another vote, Democratic lawmakers agreed to curtail “vertical integration” — the ability for one company to hold licenses for every part of the market, from seed to sale. There are two exceptions: The bill would allow medical marijuana processors to hold all five licenses with a $1 million contribution to the Virginia Cannabis Equity Business Loan Fund and certain restrictions.