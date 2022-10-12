Virginia poll gives Dems edge on generic ballot, despite Biden's unpopularity

Democrats hold a 6-point edge on the generic ballot ahead of the congressional midterms, though President Joe Biden's approval rating remains under water, according to a new survey from Christopher Newport University.

The Wason Center survey also found that Gov. Glenn Youngkin has a 50% approval level, with 40% disapproval.

While 58% of respondents oppose the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade, 51% back Youngkin's proposal to ban most abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions in cases of rape, incest and when the mother's life is in jeopardy, while 44% oppose the proposal.

The survey found that on a generic congressional ballot, 46% of Virginia respondents say they would favor a Democratic candidate and 40% a Republican candidate.

The pollster says that figure comes despite numbers that show that Virginians are pessimistic about the direction of the country (22% right direction to 65% wrong direction).

Biden, who carried Virginia by 10 percentage points in 2020, has an approval rating of 39% and a disapproval rating of 56%.

“The results of this survey point to the chaotic and uncertain nature of the upcoming midterm elections,” said Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo, Research Director of the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University.

“While traditionally midterm elections are a referendum on the president and the state of the economy, the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade and recent extreme weather events have energized Democrats around abortion and climate change.”

The poll found that among Republicans, the top issues facing the country are the economy/inflation (53%), immigration (11%) and crime (7%).

For Democrats the top issues are climate change (17%), racial inequality (16%), and abortion (15%).

Three Virginia congressional contests are among the state's most closely watched races in the fight for control of the House of Representatives.

In Hampton Roads, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, faces state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach. The state's two other most competitive contests are in Northern Virginia, where Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, faces Republican Yesli Vega and Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, faces Republican Hung Cao.

Youngkin is campaigning this fall for a number of GOP hopefuls for governor, raising speculation that he is seriously considering a run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.

Rep. Liz Cheney has criticized Youngkin's plan to campaign this month with election denier Kari Lake, the GOP candidate for governor of Arizona. Youngkin says he thinks Republican governors do a better job than Democrats and that he does not agree with the hopefuls on every issue.

“What I found in Virginia was that we could bring together ‘Forever Trumpers’ and ‘Never Trumpers,’ and libertarians and tea party members, and, oh, by the way, lots of independents and lots of Democrats,” Youngkin told CNN's Jake Tapper Sunday on "State of the Union."

“And I think that the Republican Party has to be a party where we are not shunning people and excluding them, because we don’t agree on everything.”

The CNU poll is based on 701 interviews of registered Virginia voters, conducted January 26 – February 15. The margin of error is +/-4.2 percentage points.