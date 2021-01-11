Virginia prepares for potential armed protests at state Capitol; Northam urges Virginians not to attend Biden's inauguration

“In this very trying time, January 6 was a dark moment for our nation. But we know that we will get through this period because American ideals are stronger than one extreme ideology. Together, we will overcome extremism and get back to the work of our residents.”

The potential security threats focus on possible armed protests in Richmond on Sunday, as well as the General Assembly's annual Lobby Day on Monday and the presidential inauguration two days later.

A year ago, Northam imposed tight security measures for Lobby Day because of the expected presence of heavily armed gun rights advocates at the Capitol and adjacent legislative office building. The leaders of the new Democratic majorities in the General Assembly banned the presence of firearms in the Capitol and Pocahontas Building, as well as Capitol Square, which was fenced off from people with firearms.

The Lobby Day rally drew about 22,000 people to the Capitol grounds and surrounding vicinity.

"We prepare for the worst," Moran said in an interview on Monday. "Last Lobby Day, we shut everything down and everybody went home safely."

However, the circumstances are much different - and darker - this year.