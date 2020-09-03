Virginia rail deal on track with completion of environmental planning for new Potomac River crossing

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said the rail project "is helping use build not just a more connected region, but a greener and more sustainable region."

The linchpin of Virginia's rail plan is construction of a second rail bridge across the Potomac to allow two tracks dedicated to passenger rail service instead of sharing the existing two tracks with freight trains.

Completion of the environmental study allows Virginia to begin preliminary engineering for the $1.9 billion project and construction next year on a fourth track that will allow separate passenger rail service from the Potomac to south of Alexandria. At the same time, Virginia is working on agreements with CSX to buy 350 miles of rail right-of-way and 225 miles of track as part of a $525 million deal over the next three years.

"It's a very, very significant milestone," Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine said in an interview on Thursday.

The Greater Washington Partnership, a coalition of business leaders from Richmond to Washington and Baltimore, said the project "unlocks rail capacity for the entire Mid-Atlantic, places the District at the center of the Northeast and Southeast rail corridors in the U.S., and enables exponential growth in freight, intercity and commuter rail service throughout the commonwealth."