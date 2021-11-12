Virginia ready to roll with projects as Biden prepares to sign $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Youngkin's view

Youngkin addressed the infrastructure package for the first time since his election Wednesday in Quantico, where he attended a ceremony marking the 246th birthday of the Marine Corps.

"Mine's far less of a good or bad political decision," he said of his position on the bill. "There's going to be good support for Virginia that comes out of that bill, and right now we're trying to make sure we identify where the support for Virginia can come."

Youngkin said Virginia has many infrastructure needs, from broadband access to making sure roads and bridges are reinforced and maintained, to building connections to the "leading capabilities" of the Port of Virginia, which he called "one of the great natural wonders in the world."

"I'm really focused on making sure Virginia gets moving and I think the infrastructure bill will help us," he said.

Transportation

The package includes $7 billion for transportation projects in Virginia - most of it existing federal commitments reauthorized under the bill, but also more than $1.5 billion on new transportation projects.