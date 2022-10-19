Virginia receives first $67 million from Johnson & Johnson opioid settlement

Virginia just received its first payment as part of a settlement with the pharmaceutical company, Johnson & Johnson. The initial payment is part of approximately $99 million that Virginia will receive over nine years from the company.

The initial payment of $67.4 million - from opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson - includes about $11 million for the state, $16 million for localities, and almost $40 million of the payment will be directed to the Opioid Abatement Authority.

"I’m thrilled that the money from these record-breaking settlements is on its way," Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement.

"My consumer protection section worked tirelessly to ensure that Virginians received the most funding possible and received it as quickly as possible,” he said. "This helps the Commonwealth and individual localities fight back against the opioid epidemic and reduce, prevent, and treat addiction."

The settlement also requires Johnson & Johnson to stop selling opioids in the U.S., prevents it from promoting them or from funding third parties that promote opioids, and it prevents the company from lobbying on legislation or regulation related to opioids.

According to first quarter data from the Virginia Department of Health, 46 localities in Virginia are on track to have more opioid-related deaths than last year. Richmond is on pace for 300 opioid deaths, and Henrico County could see its second year in a row with more than 100. Roanoke also projects more than 100 deaths.

The opioid crisis can largely be traced to Appalachian areas of states, including Virginia, where a fellow opioid-producing company, Purdue Pharma, marketed OxyContin in the 1990s — leading to widespread opioid addiction. It reached a $6 billion settlement with several states earlier this year.

Author Beth Macy, who was a reporter at The Roanoke Times for 25 years, chronicled the roots of opioid issues in “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America.” The New York Times-bestselling book was recently adapted into a series on Hulu.

The Johnson & Johnson settlement is the latest in a series Virginia has been involved in with opioid producers or distributors. The state previously received payments from Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen totaling about $108.3 million so far.

More recently, Miyares announced that Virginia is expecting to receive payments from opioid producer Endo International PLC.