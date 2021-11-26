Virginia redistributes prison population count for redistricting, with gains for Richmond

Thompson said the next step for Virginia should be to grant voting rights to people in prison. In Virginia, one in seven African Americans is unable to vote due to a prior felony conviction, a rate that is twice the national average, according to a report from the criminal justice nonprofit The Sentencing Project.

People convicted of a felony automatically lose their right to vote in Virginia. A proposed constitutional amendment the legislature approved last year would restore voting rights to these citizens immediately upon completing their sentences. To go into effect, the proposed constitutional amendment would need to pass the legislature again next year, and then be approved by Virginia voters in a statewide referendum in November 2022.

Gov. Ralph Northam earlier this year adopted the change as an administration policy, restoring the rights of 69,000 Virginians who completed their sentences but were on probation. The transition of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the new policy.

Republicans appear poised to take control of the House of Delegates with a 52-48 edge in January, pending the outcome of recounts in two close contests in Hampton Roads. Democrats hold a 21-19 edge in the Senate.