Virginia redistricting commission considers preliminary new maps

With the bipartisan commission in place, representatives from both parties will have to come together.

That process had barely begun when the commission was presented with two maps from two partisan map-drawers on Monday. The maps were created without considering political data, which will be added later. The result was maps by partisan consultants that don’t appear to obviously disadvantage one party over another, according to an analysis by the Virginia Public Access Project.

“We didn’t get two gerrymandered maps, one from the Republicans and one from the Democrats. It looks like we were handed two sets of fairly good starting maps, and that’s because of the commission’s guidance,” said Liz White, the executive director of the anti-gerrymandering group OneVirginia2021.

White acknowledged that heated political debate will likely come later, but, she added, “I think we’ll be in a different, better position than if they had started off with the political considerations.”

The messy part of the process - merging the maps and calibrating them politically - is up ahead. On Monday, there wasn’t a clear plan for that.