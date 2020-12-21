Virginia removes Lee statue from U.S. Capitol overnight

In December 2019, Reps. Don McEachin, D-4th and Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, urged Northam and Virginia General Assembly leaders to replace the statue, asking them to consider “what monuments we can add to acknowledge the horrors of slavery, expose the injustices of institutional racism, and honor those who dedicated their lives to fighting for equality.”

Wexton, a representative from McEachin's office and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., were present for the statue's removal.

Wexton and McEachin said in a joint statement that it was "a historic and long-overdue moment for our Commonwealth."

“The Robert E. Lee statue honors a legacy of division, oppression, and racism - a dark period in the history of our Commonwealth and our country. There is no reason his statue should be one of the two representing Virginia in the U.S. Capitol.

“We are proud to have led the effort in the House of Representatives to replace Lee’s statue. It is thanks to Virginians across the Commonwealth who have stood up to demand a change that we will now have a figure who truly represents Virginia’s values in the U.S. Capitol.”

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture has agreed to accept the Lee statue. It will not go on display anytime soon, as the museum is undergoing renovations.

Julie Langan, director of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, said at last week's meeting of the Commission on Historical Statues at the U.S. Capitol that the base of the Lee statue was too heavy for the museum and would be stored separately.