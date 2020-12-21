Virginia removes Lee statue from U.S. Capitol

Protests in Richmond and nationwide followed George Floyd’s May killing by Minneapolis police. In July, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordered removal of the city’s Confederate monuments. A state-owned statue of Lee remains on Monument Avenue; a Richmond judge in October ruled in favor of Northam’s order to take it down, but an appeal is pending.

Virginia lawmakers this year gave localities more control over Confederate monuments in their jurisdictions. Legislators also passed sweeping changes on police procedures, limiting use of chokeholds and barring no-knock warrants, among other measures.

In December 2019, Reps. Don McEachin, D-4th, and Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, urged Northam and Virginia General Assembly leaders to replace the Lee statue at the U.S. Capitol, asking them to consider “what monuments we can add to acknowledge the horrors of slavery, expose the injustices of institutional racism, and honor those who dedicated their lives to fighting for equality.”

Wexton, along with a representative from McEachin’s office and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., were present for the statue’s removal.