Virginia reports teen from Southside is state's first childhood death from COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A teenager who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died - the first death among people under the age of 19 in Virginia, state officials announced Friday.

The teen was a resident of the Southside Health District, which borders North Carolina and includes Brunswick, Halifax and Mecklenburg counties. The state revealed no other details about the identity of the teen, "to protect privacy and out of respect for the patient’s family."

“We were extremely saddened to learn of the loss of the state’s first adolescent with COVID-19,” said State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver.

“No age group is immune from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this unfortunate event, along with the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases we are seeing in some areas of the Commonwealth, is a reminder that we all need to do our part to help slow the spread of virus in the community.”

The Southside Health District is part of the state's Central Health Region, which has seen a steady number of new COVID-19 cases for months.