Virginia Republican introduces bill to ban abortions at 20 weeks

The bill now before the House, named the "Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act," was filed by Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper.

The bill bans abortions at the halfway point of pregnancy, unless the procedure is necessary to prevent the woman's death, or "substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function."

If the bill becomes law, doctors and nurse practitioners performing the procedure would be required to do it in a way that would "provide the unborn child the best opportunity to survive."

Health care professionals who perform the abortion in violation of the proposed law would be subject to a class 6 felony, which is punishable by up to five years in jail and a $2,500 fine. They could also face civil lawsuits from the pregnant woman or the father of the fetus.

The Senate is not up for election until 2023. One of the Democrats, Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, sided with Republicans on a significant abortion vote in 2020. Then-Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a Democrat, broke the tie, quashing the bill.

Now, Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears holds the tie-breaking vote. She voiced opposition to abortions during her campaign for office.

This is a developing story.