Virginia Republicans pick former Del. Rich Anderson to replace Jack Wilson as state party chair

Virginia Republicans voted Saturday to replace their party chair with a former state delegate from Prince William County as they try to turn around a decade-long losing streak in state elections.

Former Del. Rich Anderson, R-Prince William, finished just shy of the 50% threshold for victory in the first round, in which voting delegates eliminated incumbent Jack Wilson, a Chesterfield County lawyer who finished third. Anderson then defeated second place finisher Michael Schoelwer, a GOP leader from the Northern Neck, in the second round.

In a video message this week to the GOP's voting delegates, Anderson criticized the party's leadership under Wilson, who had helmed the state party since September 2018. Anderson decried what he called “a dysfunctional and defeated state party led by timid and tepid leadership that has lost its will to fight and win again.”

Anderson said he is particularly concerned that the party’s fundraising, especially over the last two years, is “rendering us as noncompetitive with our Democrat opponents.”

He said it’s time for “a new shingle out front” at RPV headquarters that says “under new management.”