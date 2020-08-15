Virginia Republicans pick former Del. Rich Anderson to replace Jack Wilson as state party chair

Virginia Republicans voted Saturday to replace their party chair with a former state delegate from Prince William County as they try to turn around a decade-long losing streak in state elections.
Former Del. Rich Anderson, R-Prince William, finished just shy of the 50% threshold for victory in the first round, in which voting delegates eliminated incumbent Jack Wilson, a Chesterfield County lawyer who finished third. Anderson then defeated second place finisher Michael Schoelwer, a GOP leader from the Northern Neck, in the second round.
In a video message this week to the GOP's voting delegates, Anderson criticized the party's leadership under Wilson, who had helmed the state party since September 2018. Anderson decried what he called “a dysfunctional and defeated state party led by timid and tepid leadership that has lost its will to fight and win again.”
Anderson said he is particularly concerned that the party’s fundraising, especially over the last two years, is “rendering us as noncompetitive with our Democrat opponents.”
He said it’s time for “a new shingle out front” at RPV headquarters that says “under new management.”
Anderson, a Roanoke native, spent 30 years in the Air Force and retired in 2009, the year he was first elected to the House of Delegates. He served in the House for eight years, losing to Democrat Hala Ayala in 2017 and again in 2019.
Anderson’s supporters included three of Virginia’s four remaining GOP members in the House of Representatives, Reps. Rob Wittman, R-1st, Ben Cline, R-6th and Morgan Griffith, R-9th.
The Virginia GOP's losses have mounted in recent years as Democrats have dominated the state's increasingly diverse population centers. Suburban counties such as Henrico and Chesterfield that once helped Republicans offset Democratic votes in Virginia's big cities have shifted away from the GOP in recent statewide elections.
Since President Donald Trump's election in 2016, Virginia Democrats have won races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, picked up three congressional seats to take control of Virginia's U.S. House delegation, won a U.S. Senate race by 16 percentage points and taken control of both houses of the state legislature.
This November Republicans will again try to carry the state for Trump. Democrats have carried Virginia in the last three presidential elections after Republicans had won the state's electoral votes in each presidential contest from 1968 through 2004.
In other key contests on Nov. 3, GOP challenger Daniel Gade faces a heavy favorite in Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. and Republicans hope to take back congressional seats in swing districts that Reps. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th and Elaine Luria, D-2nd, won in 2018.
In a statement Saturday evening, House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, congratulated Anderson, his former House colleague, on his "convincing" win and thanked Wilson for his service to the state GOP.
"From this point forward, our mission as a caucus is clear: return the majority, and return common sense to the House of Delegates," Gilbert said. "I look forward to working with Chairman-elect Anderson to make that happen."
In a video this week touting his case for re-election, Wilson voiced his support for the president and called for the state GOP to increase its outreach to Blacks, Hispanics and Asian Americans.
He decried intraparty battles and said he would urge the party's State Central Committee to vote to pick the party's 2021 nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in primaries rather than in conventions.
"When we as a party make the decision that a big-tent party that wins is superior to an ideological purity requirement that loses, we will be back to winning again," he said.
Many large donors "have lost faith in RPV when all they see is intraparty fighting over petty issues, instead of focusing on electing Republicans," Wilson said.
Wilson, a former head of the Chesterfield Republicans and the 4th District GOP committee, said he once enjoyed attending nominating conventions, but "the Republican-on-Republican violence I have observed has led to our fracturing as a party and our inability to unite around our candidates."
Last year Hanover County Supervisor Scott Wyatt ousted Del. Chris Peace, R-Hanover, in a nomination fight, then won the seat in the general election. In June, Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th, lost his congressional seat as former Liberty University employee Bob Good ousted him in a drive-through convention.
Wilson was elected chair of the state GOP in September 2018 to complete the term of John Whitbeck, who stepped down that July after three years in the post. (Last November Whitbeck lost a bid for chair of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.)
Schoelwer, chair of the Lancaster County GOP Committee, retired from the CIA in 2014. He has said he’s tired of watching Republicans lose across the state. Like Anderson, Schoelwer said he was frustrated that the party did not contest more legislative seats in 2019.
(804) 649-6645
Twitter: @AndrewCainRTD