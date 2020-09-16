Virginia Retirement System pension funds lose ground because of investment performance

Schmitz acknowledged that the one-year VRS return was less than the system could have earned from the S&P 500 and Barclays indices during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, but he said that's because U.S. stocks, powered by high-tech companies such as Apple and Amazon, had performed much better than the global stocks and private assets that the retirement system includes in its investment portfolio.

However, he said the VRS strategy compares favorably over the long term investment horizon. "For one year, we were a little behind our peers," he said. "For three and five years, we were a little ahead, at less risk."

Schmitz cited a study by CEM Benchmarking that puts VRS in the top quartile among U.S. public pension systems for the value of investment returns over five years at a low cost.

VRS investments have returned 5.2% over three years and 5.8% over five years – still below the assumed 6.75% rate of return for setting rates – but rises to 8.1% over 10 years. In all cases, Schmitz said the system's returns exceed the benchmarks that estimate how much investments should earn based on market conditions, regardless of internal management decisions.