Virginia revenues up by $2 billion for year, setting stage for more money in next budget

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is likely to have more money to pay for his priorities, as revenues surged by almost 22% last month and put the state $2 billion ahead for the fiscal year that began July 1, compared with the same periods a year ago.

Through the first seven months of the fiscal year, the state has collected about $1.4 billion more than predicted under the revenue forecast that then-Gov. Ralph Northam used to prepare the $158 billion two-year budget he proposed a month before leaving office.

The revenue report released Friday sets the stage for a potentially big increase in revenues that Youngkin might propose next week for the General Assembly to use in the budgets that the money committees will release on Feb. 20 to begin final negotiations on a new two-year spending plan.

The governor is counting on the state's flush revenues to convince lawmakers to approve about $4 billion in proposed tax cuts.

“The continued growth in state government revenue shows once again that hardworking Virginians are being overtaxed,” Youngkin said in a statement.

“With this report, and as the General Assembly continues its work this Session, it is clear we must deliver meaningful tax relief for Virginia families," he said. "We can do that while also providing a record investment in public education and fully funding our law enforcement heroes.”

State revenues rose in January by $472 million over the same month a year ago, following a 19.2% increase in December. Revenues grew by 15.4% for the first seven months, compared with an annual forecast of 4.2%.

Income and sales tax collections grew by 21% and 20%, respectively, reflecting higher wages, signs of employees returning to the work force and strong holiday sales.

"It's strong across the board," Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings said in an interview. "It's remarkable, honestly."

Cummings said the surge in revenues should help Youngkin achieve his ambitious goals for reducing taxes.

"He's going to be in a good position," he said. "Frankly, it gives more confirmation that the governor's agenda and game plan is appropriate."

Youngkin's proposed tax package still faces a political battle in the Senate. The Democratic majority there has embraced his proposals to return about $1.2 billion in rebates to taxpayers and repeal a portion of the sales tax on groceries, but has balked at rolling back an increase in the gasoline tax or doubling the standard deduction on income taxes.

The outlook is more optimistic in the House of Delegates, now controlled by Republicans, where his package remained mostly intact, pending action on Friday by the House Appropriations Committee.

Northam, a Democrat, included some of those tax cuts in the budget he proposed in December. He based his budget on $13.4 billion in additional revenues expected this year and the next two years combined, and that was before revenues grew spectacularly in December and January.

The January report shows net income tax collections up by about $351 million compared with the same month a year earlier, a 21% increase, and almost $1.2 billion for the first seven months of the fiscal year that began on July 1, compared with the same periods a year earlier.

Most of the monthly increase came from a $200 million rise in income taxes withheld from paychecks, but quarterly payments of estimated taxes by independent taxpayers and investors also grew by almost $152 million in January over the same month a year earlier, or 26.4%.

So-called "non-withholding" income taxes represent the most volatile source of state revenues, especially in the final quarter of the fiscal year between April 1 and June 30. Those revenues grew by more than 27% in December and January combined.

Sales tax collections rose by $80 million in January, putting the state $353 million ahead of the first seven months of the previous fiscal year. Sales tax collections have risen 15.7% for the year to date, compared with an annual estimate of 6.3%

Combined sales tax collections in December and January grew by more than 18%. "It was a much better holiday season than people thought," Cummings said.

Corporate income taxes were up about $12.3 million in January and $381 million for the year to date, and taxes on deeds and other court filings rose slightly after falling in December.

For the first seven months of the year, court tax collections remain 3% ahead of the same period a year earlier, but Cummings expects the state housing market to cool off if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, as expected, to tamp down inflation.

"That's a big issue," he said of the 7.5% increase in consumer prices last month.

Youngkin warned against confusing "record revenue with economic success for Virginians."

"I am concerned about lagging job growth and record low labor participation, particularly at a time when we want to get people back to work,” he said.