Virginia’s budget surplus could now approach $2 billion

First, Virginia expected a revenue surplus of $500 million in the fiscal year that ends next Wednesday.
Then, the potential surplus doubled to $1 billion, based on tax collections in May.
Now, the surplus is expected to approach $2 billion - just 15 months after the COVID-19 pandemic upended Virginia's economy and the state's newly adopted two-year budget.
House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, predicted a surplus between $1.5 billion and $2 billion on Wednesday, but Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne quickly upped the ante to the top of the range, based on corporate income taxes received in the middle of this month.
"I think it's going to be closer to $2 billion," Layne said during his last appearance with the committee before leaving his state job for an executive position at Sentara Health.
About half of the surplus will be designated for the Revenue Stabilization Fund - the Rainy Day Fund, established under the State Constitution.
A $2 billion surplus would require a deposit of $881 million into the fund, said Anne Oman, staff director of the Appropriations Committee. "As your surplus grows, so does your share of the money going into the Rainy Day Fund."
Gov. Ralph Northam will announce the final estimate for the surplus during a meeting on Aug. 18 with the General Assembly money committees - House Appropriations, Senate Finance & Appropriations, and House Finance.
The meeting is likely to occur after a special session of the assembly that is expected in early August to determine how to spend $4.3 billion that Virginia has received from the federal government under the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed on March 11.
The revenue surplus, however large it is, will be appropriated in the new two-year budget that Northam will introduce in December and a new General Assembly will consider in a 60-day session that will begin in January.
