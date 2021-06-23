Virginia’s budget surplus could now approach $2 billion

First, Virginia expected a revenue surplus of $500 million in the fiscal year that ends next Wednesday.

Then, the potential surplus doubled to $1 billion, based on tax collections in May.

Now, the surplus is expected to approach $2 billion - just 15 months after the COVID-19 pandemic upended Virginia's economy and the state's newly adopted two-year budget.

House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, predicted a surplus between $1.5 billion and $2 billion on Wednesday, but Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne quickly upped the ante to the top of the range, based on corporate income taxes received in the middle of this month.

"I think it's going to be closer to $2 billion," Layne said during his last appearance with the committee before leaving his state job for an executive position at Sentara Health.

About half of the surplus will be designated for the Revenue Stabilization Fund - the Rainy Day Fund, established under the State Constitution.

A $2 billion surplus would require a deposit of $881 million into the fund, said Anne Oman, staff director of the Appropriations Committee. "As your surplus grows, so does your share of the money going into the Rainy Day Fund."