A workplace protection bill is still under consideration at the General Assembly, but some lawmakers want to hear what Virginia’s Chamber of Commerce says about the measure.

House Bill 1895 by Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, would prohibit non-disclosure and non-disparagement provisions in employment contracts or settlement agreements if the contracts were to bar discussion of conduct at a past workplace, at work events, and between employees and employers.

The bill is referred to as the Silence No More Act.

The Chamber of Commerce could not be reached for comment by the time of this publication, though the bill has already cleared the House of Delegates and the Senate. It could emerge from a conference with tweaks or as it reads now.

It’s also supported by a high profile journalist-turned-advocate.

When former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her former employers, she had no idea she was helping boost a global movement. First created by activist Tarana Burke, Carlson and other public figures popularized the #MeToo movement — which encourages speaking out against sexual harassment and assault, particularly in workplaces.

“The old-school way of dealing with these problems is ‘oh, let’s pay them off and shut them up,’ ” Carlson said in a Zoom call with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

When Filler-Corn introduced her bill last month, she called it a “pro-business, law-and-order bill aimed at further improving NDAs.”

Carlson said the growing legislative momentum has inspired companies to take action as well. She noted how Microsoft decided to ditch nondisclosure agreements altogether.

She added that part of the strategy in supporting workplace protection bills relating to NDAs is to garner support from companies.

“It was part of the strategy actually to try and entice companies to — as I always say — get on the right side of history before they’re forced legislatively,” Carlson said.

Carlson has been subject to two NDAs, one from her first day of employment, and another when she alleged harassment.

“People don’t think about this when they sign their paperwork, they’re just excited to have a new job,” she said. “And then, you know, unfortunately, if something bad happens to them, they have a lawyer look at their contract, and they’re like ‘you can’t say anything about anything.’”

Carlson said bills like Filler-Corn’s and the ones that have passed in other states are steps to creating a more fair workplace environment. Even with awarded settlements, Carlson said that from her own experience, it is difficult not to feel like you have a voice or ability to warn others.

It’s a feeling fellow former Fox anchor Julie Roginsky knows all too well. After her own sexual harassment suit against Fox, she worked for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

She said women staff complained to her about a toxic workplace environment and when she told Murphy, she was fired. An NDA she had signed at the beginning of her contract prevented her from speaking out for years.

“It was one of the darkest days of my life, professionally,” she recalled in a phone call.

New Jersey is now one of the states to adopt laws like Filler-Corn has proposed.

“We’re trying to also change the culture where when women or people of color come forward and complain about something at work, they’re not automatically fired ... pushed out and never to be heard from ever again,” Carlson said.