WASHINGTON - Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., promised not to "say anything negative" about Maryland's bid to land the new FBI headquarters on its side of the Potomac River, but he and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., had nothing good to say about Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's effort to draw President Joe Biden into the decision.

Speaking after Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other Virginia leaders made their final pitch to bring the new headquarters to a federally owned site in Fairfax County, the senators said it would be a mistake for Biden to intervene, just as it was when then-President Donald Trump stopped the process of selecting a new headquarters site five years ago.

"We don't think asking someone to put their thumb on the scale makes any sense," Kaine told reporters after a three-hour, closed-door presentation at the General Services Administration headquarters here on Thursday morning.

Moore, who last year became the third elected Black governor in the nation's history, put Biden on the spot this week in leading Maryland's push to bring the FBI headquarters to one of two sites in Prince George's County, which the governor describes as "a majority-Black suburban county that has long been overlooked despite sitting just outside our nation’s capital."

In an opinion column published in The Washington Post on Tuesday, the Maryland governor said the FBI site decision gives Biden a chance to act on two executive orders to advance the goal of racial equity.

"Biden and I are both committed to lifting Black communities and closing the racial wealth gap, and moving the FBI to our state would help us do exactly that," Moore wrote.

Youngkin and most of the state's congressional delegation countered that the FBI and General Services Administration, which owns the Fairfax site in Springfield, should follow its own rules with "a straight-forward assessment" of the five criteria that the government set for deciding where to move the law enforcement agency's headquarters, now sitting in the crumbling J. Edgar Hoover Building in downtown Washington.

They argue that the Springfield site is most compatible with the FBI's mission, primarily because it is already government-owned and close to the agency's training academy at the U.S. Marine Corps base in Quantico, as well as easily accessible by highway, transit and rail.

Virginia leaders also flatly rejected an assertion by Maryland that the Springfield site would cost an additional $1 billion to relocate the current federal government tenant, which Warner said already plans to move, "regardless of what happens with the FBI."

"To indicate otherwise is just not true," he said.

Far from ignoring equity as a criteria in the site selection, Kaine said, "We embrace it."

"Choosing Springfield would also represent a strong commitment to advancing equity in underserved communities," the Virginia delegation said in a joint statement on Thursday from Youngkin, Warner, Kaine and eight of the state's 11 representatives in Congress, including newly installed Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th.

The statement did not include three conservative Republican representatives — Bob Good of the 5th District, Ben Cline of the 6th and Morgan Griffith of the 9th — who also did not sign a letter that the governor and delegation sent to the GSA and FBI leadership last month making the same argument.

Maryland points to the wealth of Fairfax, where the average household earns $40,000 more each year than in Prince George's, but Virginia says the Springfield area and surrounding region are as racially and culturally diverse as any communities in the country.

"Equity in America today and equity in terms of the needs of the FBI reflect racial equity, reflect faith-based equity, reflect ethnic equity," said Warner, citing the African American, Latino and Asian-Pacific Island population in the region.

"To ignore the broad breadth of equity in America would be a huge disappointment," he said.

The senators sought to showcase the state's argument with the presence of Gregory Washington, an African American who is president of George Mason University, the state's most ethnically diverse; and Irma Becerra, president of Marymount University, an Arlington County Catholic institution whose student body is 25% Hispanic. They also were accompanied at the news conference by Adam Lee, a former FBI special agent who now serves as chief security officer at Dominion Energy; and Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey, whose Potomac District includes the FBI Training Academy at Quantico.

"The FBI is diversity," said Bailey, who is Black and previously worked as community engagement director at New Virginia Majority, a nonprofit organization that promotes voter registration.

Like the rest of Virginia's delegation, she wants the government to follow the process it laid out, rather than change it as Maryland suggests.

"I absolutely think this is a fair process," Bailey said.

