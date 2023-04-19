As local school division officials try to polish their final spending plans near the end of budget season, they are stuck in a state of uncertainty because localities don’t know how much funding they will receive from the state.

Richmond Public Schools is facing a $9.8 million deficit between what its school board approved earlier this year and the revenue that officials are now anticipating. The RPS administration put forward a plan that cuts millions to prepare for a “worst-case scenario.”

The proposal cuts $800,000 in new positions for attendance, mental health and safety, trims that some school board members vehemently oppose. The proposal also includes substantial cuts to athletics, counselors and supports for students who are learning English.

“None of these cuts are good, and I wish we were not in a position to make any of them,” said RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras at a Monday night school board meeting.

“I will also say I actually don’t believe we are going to wind up in the position that we are talking about tonight. I do believe ultimately the General Assembly will come to some agreement, some middle ground between the House and the Senate that would be modestly beneficial to RPS.”

Traditionally, the legislature completes its work on the budget before the regular general assembly session adjourns. Budget delays — as occurred last year and this year — have become more common in the past two decades.

Senior negotiators for the state Senate, led by Democrats, and the House of Delegates, led by Republicans, continue to negotiate over amendments to the state’s two-year budget that goes through June 2024. A key divide is Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s push for an additional $1 billion in tax cuts.

The Senate version of the budget largely sends those funds to schools, while the House’s version dedicates them to tax cuts. If a budget similar to the Senate’s proposal is passed, RPS’ shortfall would be erased.

In Virginia, school divisions have to finalize their budgets before their county board or city council counterparts can pass their budgets, which are due in mid-May.

State negotiators have said they are unlikely to reach an agreement until late June. Amid economic uncertainty, senior lawmakers want more data about state revenue in the fourth quarter of the state’s fiscal year. Lawmakers also want to get through the political pressure of June 20 primaries in which some budget negotiators face tough nomination fights.

Some school divisions are better prepared than others.

Henrico County’s administration budgeted conservatively in the county manager’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year.

If the final state budget ends up close to the House’s budget proposal, Henrico County would receive about $2.9 million more in state revenue for education than is presumed in the county manager’s general fund budget. If a budget closer to the Senate version is passed, county officials estimate receiving $27.9 million more from the state.

“So, we are looking forward to a resolution at the state level, but in the meantime, we wouldn’t have to make any spending cuts if something like the House version is passed,” said Henrico Schools’ Chief Financial Officer John Wack.

Last week in Hanover County, the board of supervisors and the school board both unanimously approved an additional 2% salary increase for all faculty and staff for the next fiscal year, on top of the previously approved 5% increase, totaling a 7% salary increase.

Both the House and Senate versions of the budget include a 7% salary increase for all Standards of Quality positions.

Hanover officials said because of that, they felt it safe to recommend it as part of their own budget.

“As with all matters (budget and otherwise), we were deliberate in this work, and after exploring all of the potential scenarios, we were confident that we could proceed with this additional recognition of our staff’s tireless service to our students and community,” said Chris Whitley, assistant superintendent.

“Still, we recognize that the continued work of the General Assembly may impact the final content of our budget.”