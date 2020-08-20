Virginia seeks stopgap federal unemployment aid, but it could run out in 4-5 weeks

Virginia officials hope Congress will resume negotiations on an emergency package that House Democrats approved at more than $3 trillion in May and Senate Republicans proposed at about $1 trillion in late July, as the deadline neared for expiration of a $600 weekly enhanced unemployment benefit under the CARES Act.

In the meantime, however, state officials say they want to provide whatever help they can to Virginians unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recession it caused.

They haven't decided whether to use federal CARES Act money to pay an additional $100 a week under the president's order, which made states responsible for 25% of a $400 weekly payment. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported last week that Virginia officials estimate the cost of the supplement payment at $45 million a week.

If the program ends after five weeks, "that's a little less than $250 million," Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said Thursday. "We haven't made a decision."

Layne said the state also must decide whether a better use of CARES Act funding would be to help fill a projected $750 million deficit in the Virginia Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.