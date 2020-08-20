Virginia seeks stopgap federal unemployment aid, but it could run out in 4-5 weeks

Unemployed Virginians could receive an additional $300 a week in unemployment compensation under a federal executive order by President Donald Trump, but the emergency funding could run out soon after the money starts flowing.
The Virginia Employment Commission filed an application on Thursday for enhanced unemployment compensation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which said it already has spent about $2.4 billion of the $44 billion that would be available under the executive order issued after talks broke down between Republicans and Democrats in Congress over COVID-19 relief.
The agency said it has approved applications for the money from 11 states, including Maryland, with eight more received and under review. "I expect that a majority of the states will apply," said Keith Turi, assistant administrator for recovery at FEMA, in a press briefing on Thursday.
However, FEMA and Department of Labor officials said the emergency funding could run out in four to five weeks, or soon after Virginia expects to begin distributing the money for the first three weeks of August, for a total of $900 for each recipient.
"That is definitely a concern of ours," said Megan Healy, chief workforce adviser to Gov. Ralph Northam. "We've done a lot of work to set up the [information technology] for a program that might last three weeks."
Virginia officials hope Congress will resume negotiations on an emergency package that House Democrats approved at more than $3 trillion in May and Senate Republicans proposed at about $1 trillion in late July, as the deadline neared for expiration of a $600 weekly enhanced unemployment benefit under the CARES Act.
In the meantime, however, state officials say they want to provide whatever help they can to Virginians unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recession it caused.
They haven't decided whether to use federal CARES Act money to pay an additional $100 a week under the president's order, which made states responsible for 25% of a $400 weekly payment. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported last week that Virginia officials estimate the cost of the supplement payment at $45 million a week.
If the program ends after five weeks, "that's a little less than $250 million," Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said Thursday. "We haven't made a decision."
Layne said the state also must decide whether a better use of CARES Act funding would be to help fill a projected $750 million deficit in the Virginia Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.
In the meantime, Virginia proposes its regular unemployment insurance benefits to match the federal grant, but only for people who receive at least $100 a week from the state. The threshold would exclude unemployed Virginians whose state benefit ranges from $60 to $99 a week, but advocates say the General Assembly could raise the minimum payment to $100 temporarily so they would be eligible for the enhanced federal payment.
"It would be a modest investment for Virginia," said Pat Levy-Lavelle, an attorney at the Legal Aid Justice Center. "It would pay big dividends for Virginia workers and the Virginia economy."
The state's initial request would cover grant funding for three weeks, dating to Aug. 1. Healy said FEMA must first approve the state's application, the state would have to arrange to receive the money from FEMA instead of the Labor Department and complete the reprogramming of its IT system to process the payments.
The process could take three weeks, into September, she said. If the emergency funding lasts, Virginia could then reapply on a weekly basis.
"Pretty much the money will come in the door and out the door," Healy said.
