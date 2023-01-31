Virginia Senate backs Stanley's broadband bill

Senate Bill 1029 would kick off a 30-day response process when companies and co-ops apply for permission to cross railroad tracks. Stanley said it has taken months sometimes to get a response from railroad companies, and this bill would streamline the process.

A Times-Dispatch subscription supports local journalism Unlimited access to our digital content — including videos, podcasts and the popular e-edition — starts at $1 for 26 weeks.

The bill is endorsed by the Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware Association of Broadband Cooperatives.

“Simply put: Virginians, especially in rural and remote communities, need this legislation,” said Casey Logan, chair of the broadband group.

A couple of senators said they might support the bill in the future, but expressed concern that such a law might be challenged legally by railroad companies.

Chuckles and groans filled the room when Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, made several train puns, saying “My purpose in rising is not to take the train off the tracks, but to suggest that this train has a ways to travel.”

While speaking in support of his bill, Stanley said it could help more areas of the state be able to conduct business or participate in telemedicine. He said students will benefit by being able to do their homework in rural areas where broadband access is inconsistent with access in other areas of the state.

He also explained that the bill is meant to foster relationships between broadband groups and railroad companies.

The Senate voted 36- 3 to pass the bill. Its next step is review by the House of Delegates.

In a follow-up statement after the vote, Casey said: “We’ve still got work to do to pass this legislation and close the digital divide, but legislators sent an irrefutable message across our commonwealth that a commitment to bringing broadband to every Virginian who wants it is bipartisan and it is strong. Together with legislators’ support, we’ll close the digital divide, leaving no one behind and no community without broadband.”

States with the most multigenerational households States with the most multigenerational households #10. Utah #9. Arizona #8. Florida #7. New Jersey #6. Maryland #5. Nevada #4. Georgia #3. Texas #2. California #1. Hawaii