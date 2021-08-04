Virginia Senate breaks ranks before passing budget; House sticks to Democrats' plan

“This is the best, most practical idea I’ve seen since I’ve been in Richmond this week,” declared Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George.

But Democratic leaders warned that requiring DMV offices to reopen for walk-in service before the COVID-19 pandemic is fully under control could endanger the health of state employees and the customers they serve.

“We’ve got an unknown situation that’s heading our way, and the numbers don’t look good,” said Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, who noted that COVID-19 cases had jumped above 1,700 a day with the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Petersen withdrew an amendment he had proposed to require all state employees to return to work in their offices within 30 days of the budget’s passage, but he succeeded in requiring the Department of Human Resource Management to submit a detailed report on how many employees are working remotely or in their offices.

“We have over 100,000 state employees and we need to know where they are,” he said.