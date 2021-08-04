Virginia Senate breaks ranks on budget while House sticks to plan

"We've got an unknown situation that's heading our way, and the numbers don't look good," said Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, who noted that COVID-19 cases had jumped above 1,700 a day with the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Petersen withdrew an amendment he had proposed to require all state employees to return to work in their offices within 30 days of the budget's passage, but he succeeded in requiring the Department of Human Resource Management to submit a detailed report on how many employees are working remotely or in their offices.

"We have over 100,000 state employees and we need to know where they are," he said.

Northam and General Assembly budget leaders had sought to prevent any changes to the budget plan they crafted to spend $3.1 billion in federal aid in the fiscal year that began July 1 and more than $350 million in the next two-year budget.

They also propose to set aside at least $800 million in money Virginia received under the American Rescue Plan Act as a hedge against a potential surge in COVID-19 infections because of the highly contagious variant that can break through the defenses of vaccines.