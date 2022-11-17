Virginia Senate budget writers see uncertainty ahead

FARMVILLE - Inflation and a slowing economy are raising worries that the state could miss its basic budgeting goal - that continuing costs don’t rise fast enough to outstrip tax collections and other revenue - state senators heard Thursday at the finance committee’s annual retreat at Longwood University.

Although Virginia is sitting on lots of money – a $1.94 billion surplus, or excess of revenue over spending for the fiscal year that ended June 30, plus hundreds of millions more in savings since – the big tax collections that fueled much of that aren’t as likely this year and next.

“Uncertainty and caution are the theme,” said Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, co-chair of the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee. “We really don’t know what the future will hold,” she said.

General Assembly budget-writers will be working with a forecast that calls for a drop in tax revenues this year, but one that’s hard to call because of a wild card within the biggest source of state funds: individual income taxes.

Senate committee staff think Virginia’s extremely tight labor market will mean the kind of wage growth that will push income taxes withheld from employees’ paychecks up by 1.9% this year and 1.3% the next.

But the wild card is income tax payments that aren’t withheld – items like taxes on profits from trading on the stock market or farmers’ income or what professionals and other self-employed service providers take in.

They are the second biggest source of state general fund revenue, and soared by 30.5% last year. Sagging stock markets mean that pace can’t be maintained, but since most come in during the final three months of the fiscal year – next spring, that is – nobody can really say how far off last year's total they’ll be.

Another big question is how inflation will affect shoppers and sales tax collections. The Senate committee staffers are forecasting a 6.5% increase this year, while their counterparts with the House Appropriations Committee are looking for a 1.3% decline.

Both are looking for double-digit declines in the 20% to 25% range on recordation taxes as real estate sales slow and property prices decline.

A much higher than average percentage of unfilled state government jobs is helping agencies cover rising bills for items like gasoline and supplies, committee staff director April Kees said.

But as people are hired to fill those vacancies, that means it will become harder for state officials to manage inflation pressures, she said.

Other big spending asks include some $160 million for transportation projects next year, the bulk of which goes for $150 million to start the widening of Interstate 64 from New Kent County to Williamsburg. Some of the recent top priority economic development projects the state won will need $165 million of additional state funds this year.

For fiscal year 2024, inflation means the cost of state construction projects will likely need a $250 million boost.

While Medicaid is looking for savings of $279 million over this year’s budget, even after those savings, overall spending will rise. In addition, Medicaid will need an additional $12.3 million next year. The savings this year are mainly due to a higher federal match because of the extension of the health emergency declared to deal with the pandemic.

The next effect is that the spending priorities and other rising costs that need to covered will outstrip tax collections and transfers by about $112 million next year – and that’s what raises the structural balance issue, Kees said.

While surpluses and Virginia’s big financial reserves, forecast to rise from $2.66 billion last year to $3.81 billion by the end of this fiscal year, mean state bills will be paid, Howell said that’s not the kind of financial management her committee likes to see.

“Virginia’s always been fiscally conservative,” she said.