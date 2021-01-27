Virginia Senate censures Amanda Chase for 'conduct unbecoming' of a senator

"This is not about Democrats and Republicans. ... It's an issue of right versus wrong," Bell said.

Bell said he had offered to withdraw the resolution if Chase apologized for her comments and denounced the participants in the assault on the Capitol, but said her attempt to do so on Friday "fell far short."

Chase's remarks

Chase tried again on Wednesday by saying she was sorry she had "hurt a lot of your feelings in this room," and condemning those who had committed violence and promoted white supremacist and anti-Semitic causes in the assault on the Capitol.

"The patriots I was referring to were the ones I was standing with before all of the mayhem took place," she said. "Whether you agree with their reasons for being there, these were peace-loving people who disagreed with the results of the election."

The vitriolic debate revealed deep fissures in the Republican Party that are playing out in a widening battle for the GOP nomination for governor. Republicans are seeking to end a 12-year drought in elections for statewide office in Virginia under the shadow of Trump's continuing hold on the party.