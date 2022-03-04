Virginia Senate panel defeats final abortion legislation; eyes now turn to Supreme Court

A Senate committee on Friday rejected a bill that would require physicians to provide medical care to infants born alive as a result of botched abortions, likely closing the abortion issue for the legislative session that ends March 12.

Eleven Democrats on the Rules Committee voted to defeat House Bill 304, sponsored by Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper. Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, voted with the panel's three Republicans.

The panel also voted 12-4 along party lines to reject House Bill 156, sponsored by Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford. It would have barred any employee of a state or local health department from initiating communication with a minor about health care without a parent's consent.

Democrats, who hold a 21-19 edge in the Senate, defeated a number of GOP efforts to impose new abortion restrictions during the legislative session.

For example, on Thursday the Senate Education and Health Committee rejected an "informed consent" bill from Del. Karen Greenhalgh, R-Virginia Beach. Last month the panel defeated a GOP bill that would have mostly banned abortion after 20 weeks. A House committee did not take up its version of the bill.

Abortion will likely continue to be a key issue in the legislature, which is now under divided control, with Republicans holding a 52-48 edge in the House of Delegates.

This summer the U.S. Supreme Court - made up of six conservative justices and three liberal justices - is widely expected to uphold a Mississippi law that bars most abortions after 15 weeks.

While it is unclear whether the court will overturn Roe vs. Wade - which would send the abortion issue back to state legislatures - if it upholds the Mississippi law and throws out the viability standard it could open states to further restrictions. That likely would heighten abortion as an issue in Virginia's 2023 elections for the House and Senate.

A number of states continue to test the viability standard. This week Florida lawmakers passed a law based on the Mississippi statute that bars most abortions after 15 weeks and Idaho's state Senate backed a bill to bar most abortions after six weeks, a measure patterned after a similar Texas law.

In January Virginia's new Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares took steps to remove Virginia from a brief that terms the Mississippi abortion law unconstitutional.

Virginia Solicitor General Andrew N. Ferguson wrote to the clerk of the U.S. Supreme Court that Virginia "is now of the view" that Roe v. Wade was "wrongly decided," that "the Constitution is silent on the question of abortion, and that it is therefore up to the people in the several States to determine the legal status and regulatory treatment of abortion."

Gov. Glenn Youngkin did not stress abortion in his agenda for the session, which focused on issues such as tax cuts and school choice.

Youngkin said during his campaign that he would support banning abortion at the point when a fetus can feel pain — which states with similar bans have defined as 20 weeks. Youngkin supports exceptions in cases of rape, incest or when the woman’s life is in jeopardy.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, said in a statement on Friday: “Over the past 2 years, Virginia has made huge strides to protect reproductive rights, and undo unnecessary barriers that stood between patients and their medical professionals.

“This session, the Senate sent a clear message: we will not turn back the clock on access to abortion and reproductive rights in Virginia."

On Friday the Senate Rules Committee also rejected several education bills that had cleared the House. They included:

* House Bill 8, sponsored by Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, which outlined qualifications under which school resource officers could carry firearms in the performance of their duties

* House Bill 89, sponsored by Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, which would have capped at 8th grade the student exemption from disorderly conduct charges for conduct that occurs on school grounds.

* House Bill 1057, sponsored by Del. A.C. Cordoza, R-Hampton, to establish a commission on Virginia's historically Black colleges and universities.