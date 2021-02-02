Virginia Senate passes bill requiring school systems to offer in-person learning

Other residents he represents face new and mounting child care costs because both parents have to work and they need someone to supervise their child who is in virtual school.

“This process is getting old and it’s getting old really fast for everybody,” Surovell said.

Surovell said he recently sent out a survey to constituents and 76% of respondents said their kids should go back to school in person once all school personnel are vaccinated.

“I can tell you that if our school boards don’t give people the option to send their kids back in person after everybody’s been vaccinated, there’s going to be [people with] torches and pitchforks out there saying ‘Open the damn door,’ ” Surovell said.

Schools in Virginia have been largely shuttered since March 13. On that day, schools across the country closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 23, Gov. Ralph Northam shuttered school for the remainder of the year to mitigate spread. The Virginia Department of Health, alongside the Virginia Department of Education, has since released COVID-19 guidance that nudges schools toward opening for in-person instruction.