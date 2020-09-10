Virginia Senate passes sweeping police reform package on party-line vote

Republicans focused on what they considered flaws in the omnibus bill, such as a prohibition against local and state law enforcement acquiring surplus military equipment from the federal government, including armored vehicles they said are often used to rescue people in flooding or deep snows. They also warned against the potential consequences of proposed limits on no-knock search warrants.

They generally decried what they called a negative message to law enforcement that they said would cripple the ability of police and sheriff's departments to recruit and retain officers. At the same time, they said they would support changes to make it easier to get rid of officers who violate standards of professional conduct, especially in using deadly force.

"We have to ensure we get bad cops off the street," said Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham.

Obenshain faulted the legislation for failing to prevent law enforcement agencies from joining unions for collective bargaining, a prohibition the Senate had considered and rejected the previous day. He also questioned whether the proposed process for decertifying officers from serving in law enforcement could be circumvented by labor contracts.