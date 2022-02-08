Virginia Senate rejects Andrew Wheeler, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's pick for secretary of natural resources

The Virginia Senate on Tuesday voted to reject Gov. Glenn Youngkin's nomination of Andrew Wheeler as secretary of natural resources.

The Senate voted 21-19 to back a committee amendment removing Wheeler, who served as EPA administrator under President Donald Trump, from a list of appointments working its way through the Senate. The Cabinet list comes up for a final Senate vote on Wednesday.

Wheeler would be the first Cabinet nominee in 16 years to be rejected by the legislature.

"When people show you who they are, believe them the first time," said Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, quoting Maya Angelou.

Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said in a statement: “It's clear Mr. Wheeler is extraordinarily qualified to be Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources and admirably served for decades in the highest levels of government. The governor is disappointed in today’s vote because he was looking forward to Mr. Wheeler accomplishing great things on behalf of Virginians.

"Pursuant to the Constitution, he will continue to serve as Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources until the General Assembly adjourns. In the meantime, we hope the Senate will reconsider."

The Union of Concerned Scientists in 2019 created a list of “80 Trump administration attacks on science” and called Wheeler a “driving force” behind many.

Three former EPA administrators who served under Republican presidents expressed concerns in 2019 about Wheeler.

And a group of former EPA employees wrote a letter to Virginia senators expressing concerns about Wheeler, which Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, made note of when Republicans asked why Wheeler’s name was being pulled.

Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George said on the Senate floor Tuesday that Wheeler's credentials are "impeccable" and that Wheeler is "an incredibly accomplished man." He said Wheeler's pending rejection was about politics.

Stuart said that under Wheeler at EPA the first rule was developed to require schools to test for lead. He said Wheeler got funding for an a major aquifer project in Hampton Roads.

"I get the politics," Stuart said. "I understand that some of these environmental groups out there don't like him because of who he worked for and that's just a real shame."

Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, who presided over the Agriculture and Natural Resources committee's questioning of Wheeler, said Wheeler was "the smartest person in the room," but "sometimes that's not enough."

Petersen said the job of the state's secretary of natural resources is "not commerce, it's not thinking of ways to get around environmental rules - it's actually protecting our lands and waters."

Wheeler, of Alexandria, did not apply for the job, but served on Youngkin’s transition committee handling energy issues and Youngkin offered it to him.