Back home, state Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, knows a young man with disabilities, and he couldn't stop thinking about him when a bill about paying people less than the minimum wage came up.

"I'm his god-parent and I love him. He is very talented and he loves his job. ... he loves telling you, he's working," Newman told fellow members of the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee, his voice cracking a bit.

"I have great fear if we go in and place these limits as opposed to the current requirements, he is not going to have that job," he said.

Newman's god-child isn't working in the kind of sheltered workshop that is allowed to pay employees less than the minimum wage, under a law dating back to the 1930s and that Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, is proposing to eliminate in Virginia.

Hope's bill would gradually raise wages for people now paid subminimum wages, to $9.50 an hour as of July 1; $10.50 an hour as of July 1 2024; $11.50 an hour as of July 1 2025, and at the state minimum wage as of July 1 2026.

Virginia's minimum wage now stands at $12 an hour. It is set to rise to $13.50 in 2025 and $15 in 2026.

"I know we all, on both sides, love these people; the patron I know you do too and you want them to be paid more," Newman said.

"My fear is that he's simply not going to have a job, we're not going to force those employers to hire him, they're not going to have the incentive to hire him, and he's not going to make it," he said. "I appreciate what you are trying to do but to me it just hurts too much."

State Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake, said he was worried about a granddaughter who is not being paid minimum wage.

"I wouldn't bring this bill if I thought these people, the 325 people in Virginia ... would lose their jobs," Hope said.

He said the program has been shrinking and "is just not the right way to treat people."

The exemption dates back to 1938, and requires employers to prove that a person with disabilities is measurably less productive than other employees.

A 2019 survey by the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights found that some 109,000 people employed at exempted jobs were paid an average of $3.34 an hour compared with more than $10.24 for others working in similar positions.

Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd, said at the time that some, working at what would otherwise be minimum wage jobs were making an average of $2.50 - "just not getting anything at all."

Hope said Virginia has won a $13.8 million federal grant intended to help employers cover the costs of paying the higher wages over the phase-in period in his bill.

He said the bill would shut the door on any future applications for the exemption, and noted that the program has been shrinking anyway.

State Sen. Monty Mason, D-Williamsburg, said he shared Newman's worries.

"That $13 million will help," he said.

But he said he kept thinking about a work program for people with disabilities back home.

"I know how many people used to be working in the program and who are now in day support or without services," he said.

"Already we are seeing people who are not doing the things they used to do. ... I just hope I'm dead wrong about my concerns."

After the committee approved the measure, sending it on to the full Senate with a 12-2 vote (state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, joined Newman in opposition, Spruill abstained) and moved on to consider a bill about biomass to fuel power plants, Newman and Spruill left their seats to huddle intensely with Hope in a corner of the hearing room.

"He said, trust us to do this right," Newman said afterward. "I just pray he's right."

How business survival strategies compare during recessions versus COVID-19 How business survival strategies compare during recessions versus COVID-19 Businesses that survived the COVID-19 crisis in 2020 were more productive firms Firms pivoted entire business models overnight Businesses historically have more time to react to a recession as opposed to a public health crisis COVID-19 forced companies to invest, whereas typical recessions require spending cuts Lobbying strength can sway survivability for industries no matter the crisis