Virginia senators request investigation into Farmville ICE facility's decision to send agents to D.C. protests

Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., wrote to the Department of Homeland Security on Friday requesting an investigation into the decision to transfer 74 immigrants into Farmville's ICE facility so agents could reportedly quell D.C. protests on June 2.
The decision served as the catalyst to COVID-19 ravaging the facility, which would go on to have 339 of its detainees test positive for coronavirus. James Hill, a detainee hospitalized due to severe symptoms, died on Aug. 5, less than a month after he was set to be deported back to Canada.
Privately owned by Immigration Centers of America, the facility is embroiled in an ongoing lawsuit brought on by four detainees alleging lack of testing and poor medical conditions. ICA has repeatedly refuted the allegations, with U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement saying the health and safety of detainees remains a priority.
Despite more than four letters sent in the past six months from Kaine and Warner, the letter said questions have gone unanswered.
“While ICE said they transferred ‘larger detention populations to facilities with fewer detainees’ to ‘promote social distancing,’ according to recently released information, ICE’s own statistics showed the facilities from where the detainees came on June 1 were not near capacity when the transfers were arranged,” wrote the senators.
"ICE and DHS’s disregard of Senate inquiry in the face of clear mishandling of the situation and people’s lives is unacceptable."
The Friday letter requests an investigation into the decision-making process, ICE's use of "ICE Air" charter flights to transfer detainees, the number of transfers during the pandemic, whether ICE agents were COVID-tested before boarding the plane, whether ICE and DHS told the town of Farmville about the outbreak and more.
On Wednesday, the senate approved legislation allowing the state to inspect privately owned federal detention centers such as Farmville.
