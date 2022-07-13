Virginia slips from first to third among CNBC's best states for business

Virginia is the third-best state for business in CNBC’s annual rankings, falling from the first place pedestal it had occupied in 2019 and 2021.

Virginia was overtaken by its neighbor North Carolina at the top, followed by Washington state. Compared with its 2021 ranking, Virginia’s most precipitous fall came in the workforce category - the state’s ability to attract skilled workers - which the business network weighed heavily this year amid a nationwide labor shortage.

Virginia’s top spot in the rankings had become a source of political fodder in the state. Then-Gov. Ralph Northam saw them as the pride of the state, while Republican Glenn Youngkin saw them as a distortion of reality and campaigned last year by claiming that Virginia’s economy was “in the ditch.”

Virginia also saw a precipitous fall in the “economy” category, which looks at the stability of the state’s finances. CNBC did not offer an explanation for Virginia's fall in this category from 13th to 20th. But while Virginia has enjoyed a budget surplus for the last few years, politicking at the General Assembly between Youngkin, the Democrat-controlled Senate and the GOP-controlled House meant the state’s budget hung in limbo for months.

In praising North Carolina, CNBC said: “Political leaders in the Tar Heel State keep managing to put partisanship aside to build the nation’s strongest economy.”

During an unrelated event Wednesday morning at the Executive Mansion Youngkin said Virginia saw its rankings improve in categories he is paying attention to, like infrastructure and cost of living. He said Virginia lagged behind other states in job recovery coming out of the pandemic, which he blamed in part for the state’s fall from the top perch.

"The two areas that I'm very concerned about are our cost of doing business and cost of living," Youngkin said. "And this is where we're really focused if we're going to truly be the best state for business, not just the ranking.

“We're a top state for business in the ranking. And again, I'm very pleased with that. But I want us to be the best state for business.”

Despite its fall in the rankings, Virginia in recent months has managed to attract high-profile companies to the state under economic development deals announced by the Youngkin administration.

Aerospace giants Boeing and Raytheon both announced plans to move their headquarters to Northern Virginia. Toy brick maker Lego announced it would invest at least $1 billion in a Chesterfield County manufacturing plant.

Democrats made use of the rankings to take aim at Youngkin’s policies, in particular efforts to curtail how schools teach students about racism and a push to ban women from getting abortions once their pregnancies reach 15 weeks.

“For three years in a row, Virginia was the top state for business under Governor Northam and Democratic leadership. Now, with the tumultuous six months of a culture warrior, conservative extremist - our stay atop the mountaintop is over,” said Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker.

(Virginia had the top ranking in 2019 and again in 2021. CNBC did not produce rankings in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.)

CNBC said it ranks states on 88 metrics in 10 categories, including their education systems and inclusive policies. Virginia's education ranking - which includes higher education and K-12 education - again came out No. 2 nationwide, with an A+ letter grade. In May the Youngkin administration released a report that found "alarming" trends in Virginia's K-12 performance.

In a category called “Life, Health and Inclusion,” Virginia fell two spots, from 11th to 13th.

That category newly includes the availability of child care in the state. Virginia ranks 30th in the nation for preschool enrollment for 4-year-olds, and similarly for 3-year-olds, according to the National Institute for Early Education Research at Rutgers University.

A study from the Economic Policy Institute ranks Virginia 10th in the nation for most expensive infant care. Here, the median worker has to spend two-thirds of their earnings to afford care for one child.