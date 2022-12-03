Virginia social work practice can traumatize kids, deny parent rights, ombudsman says

Social workers may be causing more harm these days when investigating child neglect and abuse cases with a new approach to removing children from their homes that was intended to be less traumatic.

Investigations by Virginia’s new Office of the Children’s Ombudsman found local social service departments don’t always follow state rules for how to manage so-called “alternative living arrangements” — cases in which parents agree to voluntarily place with a relative or trusted individual who already has a strong relationship with the child.

It’s intended to be an alternative to having a judge place the child in foster care that’s easier on children and families.

Court actions can take time and can be harder to unwind when an investigation is over and it is safe for the child to go home, while moving to a stranger’s home or an institution can be traumatic.

But agreements for alternative living arrangements don’t always seem voluntary, the ombudsman’s review found.

It quoted several parents with such comments as: “They said that if my kids went into foster care, I would never be able to get them back,” and “They keep putting the kids with someone else. They’re not even considering me” and “My children were kidnapped. There was no court order.”

In some cases, children were subjected to further maltreatment by alternative living arrangement caregivers who weren’t fully vetted and who weren’t supervised by the Child Protective Services social workers who had first alleged the child was abused or neglected.

Among the problems the office found were safety plans that did not say how long the alternative living arrangement was to be in place and did not say what parents needed to do if they were to get their children back.

The plans also did not detail services that the social services department should have provided if the children were to safely return home.

Contact between the parent and the child was often restricted and, in some cases, parents were prohibited from any contact while CPS was investigating and had not reached a decision about the case.

Sometimes, relationships between the alternative living arrangement caregiver and parents were strained or volatile, which kept parents from maintaining connection with their children.

In some cases, children were moved out of their community or even out of state, making it hard for parents to stay in touch and for local social workers to provide any necessary services for the child or the caregiver.

Background checks could be spotty. Background checks for those caregivers sometimes neglected to do fingerprint and full CPS record checks. In some cases, the social services department did not perform a background check.

Parents were left out of the process, although part of CPS’ mission is to try to save families if it can do what’s necessary to assure a child’s safety.

Some parents received no services to help them bring their children home, and some local social services departments stopped working with the parents once the children were placed in an alternative living arrangement.

Those arrangements weren’t always stable.

In one case, children were placed with three different alternative living arrangements in a two-year period, with the final placement being with a person who had no blood or other relationship with the children.

Legal issues include parents’ common feeling of being coerced into agreeing to an alternative living arrangement.

When courts are involved with a formal request for foster care, a judge must find that “an imminent threat” and that severe injury is likely if the child remained in the custody of parents.

The judge must also find that there’s no alternative to removing the child and that social workers made reasonable efforts to find an alternative.

With alternative living arrangements, none of these tests has to be met, the office said.

It is all up to the local department, and “parents are essentially asked to give up some of their custodial rights without any legal counsel to help them understand their rights, the provisions of the safety plan, the rights and actions of the local department, or the consequences of agreeing to and signing the safety plan,” the office said.

On the other hand, since the safety plans are not legal custody orders, parents could legally retake physical custody at any time, which could put the child at further risk, the office said.

Unlike formal foster care cases in a court, there are no statutory timelines that local departments must follow, it added.

In all the cases the office reviewed, the alternative living arrangement lasted for a significant amount of time. Some continued for over two years with no permanent placement of a child or closure of an investigation.

In most of the cases the office reviewed, the caregiver had no legal rights over the children because no court was ever involved.

This made it hard to enroll children in school, get medical care for them or obtain the welfare and other benefits provided for care of foster children, including Medicaid and payment to cover costs of foster care.

Ultimately, the office said, there is no oversight of the arrangements or of how local social services handle their responsibilities.

The office, like Virginia’s ombudsman for long term care or the inspector general’s division that monitors state hospitals, was authorized by legislation in 2020. It is supposed serve as a combination of a watchdog and a problem solver for the state’s services for children who have been abused or neglected, or are in foster care.

In its first report on its activity, the office also reported on deaths of children who were the subject of active or recently concluded CPS complaints, or who were in foster care, which is part of its mission.

It looked into 36 such cases between June 2021 and September of this year.

The suspected cause death of 17 children, all under 5, was unsafe sleep practices. Physical abuse, prescription drug overdose and complications arising from exposure to drugs were the other reasons.

The most common reasons for the families’ involvement with Child Protective Services prior to the child’s death among these cases were reports alleging neglect-inadequate supervision due to parental substance abuse and reports of substance-exposed infants at birth.