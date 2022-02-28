Virginia spaceport 'shares concerns' about Ukraine war's effect on rocket program; says next launch on schedule

Virginia's space program expects to remain "on track" with its next launch from the Eastern Shore to resupply the International Space Station, but the Russian invasion of Ukraine has clouded the long-term horizon for rockets that depend on Russian engines and Ukrainian first-stage core assemblies.

The Antares rocket launched from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at Wallops Island on Feb. 19 for the 17th resupply mission to the international space station under a pair of private contracts with NASA, most of them from the state-owned launch pad on the barrier island in the Atlantic Ocean.

Virginia Space CEO Ted Mercer said Monday that he expects the next Antares launch in August to remain "on track, on schedule," despite concerns about the future of a space station that relies on cooperation between the United States and Russia, now in a tense standoff over Ukraine.

"We share the concern about what this is going to mean," said Mercer, a retired U.S. Air Force general who last year became CEO of the Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority, which operates the regional spaceport.

Virginia has a stake in the outcome because of $160 million in state investment in the spaceport, with three launch pads serving a number of different customers, including Northrop Grumman, the Fairfax County company that is conducting the space station resupply missions under contract with NASA.

Northrop Grumman and NASA have issued brief, terse statements in response to space industry concerns about the future of the program, after Russian space agency leader Dimitry Rogozin blasted President Joe Biden on Twitter last week for imposing economic sanctions.

Biden said last week that the sanctions include reductions in export of U.S. technology to Russia that he said would "degrade their aerospace industry, including their space program."

Rogozin, director general of Roscosmos, asked, "Do you want to destroy our cooperation on the [International Space Station?"

NASA responded last week with a statement of reassurance about the future of the space station orbiting the earth with an international crew of astronauts.

"NASA continues working with all our international partners, including the State Space Corporation Roscosmos, for the ongoing safe operations of the International Space Station," the U.S. space agency said.

"The new export control measures will continue to allow U.S.-Russia civil space cooperation," NASA added. "No changes are planned to the agency’s support for ongoing in orbit and ground station operations."

Northrop Grumman deferred all questions about U.S. sanctions to NASA but said "we have all the hardware needed to fulfill our NASA-contracted missions on Antares."

John Logsdon, founder and former director of the Space Policy Institute at George Washington University, said, "It's a very dynamic situation."

Logsdon, professor emeritus of political science and international affairs at the university, said the Russians have withdrawn their staff from the European launch site for the space station in South America.

"It's not just what we're going to do," he said. "It's what they're going to do."

Concerns about the Antares program focused on the vulnerability of a supply chain that appears directly in the line of war and retaliatory sanctions.

A Russian company, NPO Energomash, makes the RD-181 engines used in the rocket program since 2016, after an Antares rocket using rebuilt Russian engines exploded seconds after launching in October, 2014, causing $20 million in damages to the state-owned pad.

Two Ukrainian companies, Yuzhnoye and Yuzhmash, design and build the first-stage booster assemblies that propel the rocket from the launch pad. Specialty space publications have cited unconfirmed reports that the Russian attacks in Dnipro, Ukraine, had damaged or destroyed the factory that manufactures the assemblies.

"Specifically with regards to Wallops, I think the long-term prospects for collaboration are shaky if indeed the Ukrainian factory has been destroyed," Logsdon said.

On Monday, Space.com reported that attacks had destroyed a massive cargo plane previously used to transport Russian space shuttles. The Antonov AN-225, nicknamed "The Dream," was parked for repairs in a hangar at an airport outside of Kyiv, the country's embattled capital.

"The biggest plane in the world 'Mriya' (The Dream) was destroyed by Russian occupants on an airfield near Kyiv," Ukraine said Sunday on its official Twitter account. "We will rebuild the plane. We will fulfill our dream of a strong, free, and democratic Ukraine."

The Antares program is not the only major customer at Virginia's spaceport.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin confirmed Monday that Rocket Lab, based in California, will be expanding its presence there with the construction of a new launch complex that would be used for the Neutron rocket. The spaceport already includes a launch pad that Rocket Lab will use for its Electron rocket to deliver payloads into Earth orbit.

Youngkin said in a statement that the 250,000-square-foot complex will be constructed on a 28-acre site adjacent to the Wallops Island Flight Facility and that up to 250 engineers, technicians, and support staff could be stationed there.

The first Electron launch from the spaceport is expected this year, pending NASA certification of the automated flight termination system at the new launch complex, Mercer said.

The pending two-year state budget, which then-Gov. Ralph Northam introduced in December, includes $30 million for construction of a second pad Rocket Lab could use for the Neutron rocket if it chooses the Wallops Island site. The proposed House and Senate budgets include an additional $15 million in proposed incentives for the project.

Mercer emphasized that the facility would be a "multi-user launch pad" that other customers also could use.

"The customer brings their rocket, their payload and we launch it for them," he said.