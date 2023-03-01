Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced her resignation Wednesday after the state education department had come under fire for errors in its redrafting of K-12 history standards and for miscalculating how much education aid localities would get from the state.

Youngkin appointed Balow last January after she served two terms as Wyoming’s state superintendent.

“I am particularly proud of the fact that we advanced your agenda for education over the past two successful General Assembly sessions,” Balow wrote in her resignation letter to Youngkin.

“First, we passed and began implementing the Virginia Literacy Act, which I know will have a lasting impact on all students for years to come and be a model for other states. Second, we released the report ‘Our Commitment to Virginians,’ which is a roadmap for school and student success, and for parents to be their child’s most important teacher. And because of our work, many more students will have access to career and technical education courses that better prepare them for the next steps in their lives.”

The department made a $201 million mistake in calculating state basic aid for K-12 school divisions after the General Assembly adopted a two-year budget and Youngkin signed it last June.

The error failed to reflect a provision to hold localities harmless from the elimination of state’s portion of the sales tax on groceries as part of a tax cut package pushed by Youngkin and his predecessor, Gov. Ralph Northam.

The Youngkin administration acknowledged the error, which the Richmond Times-Dispatch first reported in late January, and promised to fix it in the budget.

In a late-January letter to leaders of the General Assembly's money committees, Youngkin expressed frustration with the mistake.

“This situation is frustrating for us all and even more so that it came to light after I submitted my proposed budget,” the governor said in a letter to House Appropriations Chair Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, and Senate Finance Co-Chairs Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, and George Barker, D-Fairfax.

In November, Youngkin also acknowledged "omissions and mistakes" that the state education department made in its rewrite of the state’s K-12 history standards, which had caused a public uproar due to several missteps and a reframing of race relations.

Balow apologized for the document's reference to Native Americans as "America's first immigrants."

The state Board of Education, with a majority appointed by Youngkin, in November rejected the revised history standards. Youngkin later expressed disappointment in the document.

Balow's resignation announcement comes the week after the state legislature left Richmond as the General Assembly session adjourned Saturday.

The announcement also comes with Youngkin in New York City on Wednesday to meet with Republican donors and political figures.

Balow said in her resignation letter that she will work to ensure a smooth transition. Her resignation is effective March 9, the same day that the governor will take part in a nationally televised CNN town hall on education issues.

This is a developing story and will be updated.