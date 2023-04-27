Virginia State University sophomore David Lomax is not sure just what career he wants to pursue, but he knows he wants to work in technology. A mechanical engineering major in the College of Engineering and Technology, Lomax figured it could not hurt to attend a broadband training program to explore interests and future job options.

“I knew that I could get a certificate from it that would be good for my resume,” he said Wednesday. “I also figured it’d be good to get some information about something that maybe I’m not very well versed in and get some hands-on experience.”

It is curious students like Lomax that the broadband industry is hoping to attract.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed into law contains $65 billion in investments for broadband funding. But a glitch lies in the efforts to expand access — thousands more workers will be needed to deploy and maintain fiber and networks.

So, through a partnership with the Wireless Infrastructure Association, VSU hosted a pilot training program on Wednesday that the dean of the College of Engineering and Technology hopes can become recurring.

“They’re going to leave here today, still pursuing their degrees, but they’ll also have a certificate if they want to further explore broadband development,” said College of Engineering and Technology Dean Dawit Haile of the students who participated in the event.

In between several hours of classes on the subject, more than 40 students were treated to lunch while they listened to a discussion panel that included two Federal Communications Commission commissioners.

When Patrick Halley, president of the Wireless Infrastructure Association, asked the students if the high school version of themselves had imagined going into the broadband field specifically, one student raised their hand while everyone else sat silent. When he asked if the students wanted to go more broadly into the technology field, each hand shot up in the air.

“This is the vector everywhere by which tech is gonna happen,” said Commissioner Geoffrey Starks.

He and Commissioner Brendan Carr reflected on the intersections of everyday life that broadband access crosses — economic development and job opportunities, telehealth and telemedicine, education, entertainment, online shopping.

“Connectivity is really powering our economy. It touches a part of all of our lives,” Starks added.

As the commissioners travel the country for their work, they have amassed many anecdotes on how broadband has affected people.

Starks explained the three major barriers to broadband access that he sees occurring nationally:

Fiber buildout and expansion in rural areas

Low digital literacy for some senior citizens who may have access but not know how to use it

Affordability

Each commissioner shared stories of meeting mothers in different cities who live in public housing and who, when able to access programs for free internet, were able to take online classes to finish their schooling and find employment.

“It was a number of years of peanut butter jelly sandwiches made for her by her kids and she tried to go to school and balance the competing priorities of being a mom as well,” Carr said of a woman he had met in Pennsylvania.

Earlier in the year, VSU received $2.2 million in federal funding for its own broadband improvement project to enhance wireless communications on campus and in the surrounding community.

Noting how disparities in internet access can often be tied to income levels, Haile, dean of the College of Engineering and Technology, said that it is important to VSU to invest in the surrounding communities along with its students. According to Census Bureau data, about 21% of Petersburg-area residents are in poverty while the median household income is around $44,000.

“We’re going to have 5G technology mounted in the Petersburg area, especially where the community aggregates like the library,” Haile said. “So this is not going to be a full-fledged change in pillars but at least it will impact it in the positive direction.”

