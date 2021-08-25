Virginia steps up aid for Afghan arrivals, seeks mass vaccination site

Virginia proposes to set up a mass vaccination site for thousands of Afghans arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport as the state steps up humanitarian aid for people evacuated from Afghanistan in one of the largest human airlifts in U.S. history.

The state has established an emergency repatriation center at an airport hotel to aid American citizens and lawful permanent residents arriving from Afghanistan, while federal military planes and buses transport displaced Afghans to Fort Lee and three other U.S. Army bases for processing and eventual resettlement.

The Department of Defense confirmed on Wednesday that Fort Pickett, home to the Virginia National Guard in Nottoway County, and the U.S. Marine Corps Base at Quantico also will be used to temporarily house and process Afghans with special immigrant visas and their families because of service to American military forces during the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Fort Pickett eventually will host as many as 5,000 people and the Quantico base up to 10,000.