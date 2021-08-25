Virginia steps up aid for Afghan arrivals, seeks mass vaccination site

Virginia proposes to set up a mass vaccination site for thousands of Afghans arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport as the state steps up humanitarian aid for people evacuated from Afghanistan in one of the largest human airlifts in U.S. history.
The state has established an emergency repatriation center at an airport hotel to aid American citizens and lawful permanent residents arriving from Afghanistan, while federal military planes and buses transport displaced Afghans to Fort Lee and three other U.S. Army bases for processing and eventual resettlement.
The Department of Defense confirmed on Wednesday that Fort Pickett, home to the Virginia National Guard in Nottoway County, and the U.S. Marine Corps Base at Quantico also will be used to temporarily house and process Afghans with special immigrant visas and their families because of service to American military forces during the 20-year war in Afghanistan.
Fort Pickett eventually will host as many as 5,000 people and the Quantico base up to 10,000.
More than 8,600 people had arrived at Dulles from six other countries by early Wednesday morning, said Grant Neely, communications director for Gov. Ralph Northam. All arrivals - Americans and Afghans - are being tested for COVID-19 by state and local health workers at Dulles, administering 900 tests on Tuesday alone, and 11 have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Loudoun and Fairfax County health departments are providing isolation and quarantine for U.S citizens who test positive, while the U.S. State and Defense Departments are taking protective health measures with non-citizens with the coronavirus disease.
"Virginia has requested to set up a mass vaccination site, and a final location is being worked on," Neely said in an email message on Wednesday afternoon. "We expect that to be operational soon."
(804) 649-6964