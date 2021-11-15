Virginia Supreme Court grants two-day extension for filing new redistricting special master nominees

The Virginia Supreme Court Monday extended the deadline for submitting the names of new redistricting special master candidates until 5 p.m. Wednesday, but denied a Republican request for conference call with the Court.

All three Republican special master nominees to assist the Virginia Supreme Court redraw the state's new legislative and Congressional districts were rejected by the Virginia Supreme Court on Friday. One unidentified Democratic candidate was also rejected. The parties were given until 5 p.m. Monday to submit new names.

The justices Friday cited the work of one GOP nominee for the Republican Senate Caucus and said the court "has concerns about the ability of the remaining Republican nominees to serve." Under a constitutional amendment approved by voters last year redrawing districts using new census data fell to the supreme court when the Virginia Redistricting Commission ended in partisan deadlock.

Later Friday, Republican leaders in the House of Delegates and Senate wrote to the court asking that all three Democratic nominees be rejected as biased. Also, a lawyer representing Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, and House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, asked in an email to the court that the deadline be extended until Wednesday.