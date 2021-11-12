Virginia Supreme Court rejects all three GOP nominees and one Democratic nominee to help redraw districts

A unanimous Virginia Supreme Court has rejected all three Republican nominees and one Democratic candidate to help the court redraw the state's legislative and congressional districts based on new census data.

The court directed GOP legislative leaders to submit the names of three or more new potential nominees and directed Democratic legislative leaders to submit the names of one or more additional potential nominees. The names are due to the court by 5 p.m. Monday.

The court's redistricting process quickly generated the kind of partisan brawling that deadlocked the bipartisan Virginia Redistricting Commission. The justices of the Virginia Supreme Court will conduct redistricting, a job that fell to the court under a constitutional amendment passed by voters last year.

The court had asked that the majority and minority party leaders of both houses of Virginia's legislators nominate by Nov. 1 three or more qualified people without conflicts of interest to serve as special masters to help with the redrawing. They will serve as officers of the court and act on a "quasi judicial capacity." The court, by majority votes, will choose one nominee from each side.

"The Special Masters must be neutral and must not act as advocates or representatives of any political party," the justices wrote on Friday.