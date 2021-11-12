Virginia Supreme Court rejects all three GOP nominees and one Democratic nominee to help redraw districts

A unanimous Virginia Supreme Court has rejected all three Republican nominees and one Democratic candidate to help the court redraw the state's legislative and congressional districts based on new census data.
The court directed GOP legislative leaders to submit the names of three or more new potential nominees and directed Democratic legislative leaders to submit the names of one or more additional potential nominees. The names are due to the court by 5 p.m. Monday.
The court's redistricting process quickly generated the kind of partisan brawling that deadlocked the bipartisan Virginia Redistricting Commission. The justices of the Virginia Supreme Court will conduct redistricting, a job that fell to the court under a constitutional amendment passed by voters last year.
The court had asked that the majority and minority party leaders of both houses of Virginia's legislators nominate by Nov. 1 three or more qualified people without conflicts of interest to serve as special masters to help with the redrawing. They will serve as officers of the court and act on a "quasi judicial capacity." The court, by majority votes, will choose one nominee from each side.
"The Special Masters must be neutral and must not act as advocates or representatives of any political party," the justices wrote on Friday.
In a letter to the court on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw wrote: "We urge the Court to reject the minority leaders’ nominees and direct them to resubmit new, unbiased nominees. We do not send this letter lightly, but these three nominees cannot lawfully serve and their mere nomination undermines public confidence in these critical, once-a-decade proceedings to redraw Virginia’s electoral maps."
One of the Republican candidates, Thomas Bryan, complained Saslaw, was recently paid $20,000 by the Republican Senate Caucus.
Republicans responded Wednesday in a letter that called Saslaw's request "appalling." "The requests made by Sen. [Richard] Saslaw are totally lacking in legal support and are an obvious partisan power grab intended to exert an undue amount of influence over this Court’s oversight of the 2021 redistricting process. They should be rejected on their face," says the letter from Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City County and House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, who is in line to become the next speaker of the House.
On Friday the justices acknowledged receiving the nominees and the letters. The court noted that Bryan's work as a redistricting consultant using 2020 data for the Virginia Senate Republicans "was the very subject matter which this Court is called upon to appoint Special Masters."
The court said that while it was not questioning Bryan's integrity, it believes his work for the caucus constitutes a conflict. The two-page order said the court "has concerns about the ability of the remaining Republican nominees to serve in the role of Special Master."
"Accordingly, by unanimous order of the Court, the Republican leaders are directed to submit to the Clerk by 5 p.m. on November 15, 2021, the names of one or more additional nominees consistent with the criteria set forth," states the order signed by Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons.
The order also states the court has reviewed the three nominees from the Democrats. "One of those nominees has asserted a condition or reservation that suggests to the Court he may not be willing to serve as Special Master in accordance" with the requirements. That nominee was not named.
The requirements say the two selected special masters, one nominated by each major party, "shall work together to develop any plan to be submitted to the Court for its consideration.”
Again, in a unanimous vote, the justices directed the Democrats - also by 5 p.m. Monday to nominate one or more additional candidates.
The Republicans had nominated: Bryan, a former statistician for the U.S. Census Bureau who founded a demographic analysis consulting firm for bipartisan clients, including expert witness services in state and local redistricting cases; Adam Kincaid, previously the redistricting coordinator for the National Republican Congressional Committee and now the executive director of the National Republican Redistricting Trust and Fair Lines America; and Adam Foltz, who served as the primary redistricting map drawer for the Wisconsin State Assembly Republican Caucus during the 2011-12 cycle, prepared Wisconsin’s defense against challenges to district maps and who is now a legislative analyst for the Texas Legislative Council and is working to draft new maps.
The Democrats nominated: Bernard N. Grofman, a professor of political science at the University of California, Irvine, who served as special master to courts in drawing Virginia congressional districts in 2015 and the Virginia House of Delegates districts in 2018; Nathaniel Persily, a professor at the Stanford Law School who has served as a court-appointed special master for state legislative and congressional maps in other states; and Bruce E. Cain, a professor at the School of Humanities and Sciences at Stanford University who served as a court-appointed special master to draw state legislative districts in Arizona in 2002 and has been a redistricting consultant to government agencies including the Attorney General of Maryland.
