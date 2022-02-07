Virginia Supreme Court rejects Chesapeake parents' challenge of Youngkin school mask order

The Virginia Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a parental challenge of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order to prevent public schools from requiring students to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The ruling comes three days after an Arlington County judge found that Youngkin did not have authority to supersede the judgment of local school boards in setting policy for reducing the threat of COVID-19 to students, teachers and other school employees.

Unlike the ruling by Arlington Judge Louise DiMatteo, the Supreme Court did not rule on the merits of the executive order, only the legal method that a group of 13 parents in Chesapeake chose to challenge the governor's order allowing parents to choose to send their children to school unmasked.

Attorney General Jason Miyares, speaking also on behalf of Youngkin, called the decision "a victory for Virginia families."

Kevin Martingayle, the attorney for the Chesapeake parents who filed the lawsuit directly with the Supreme Court, called the decision "a procedural ruling" and said the court specifically noted that it was not ruling on the merits of Executive Order Two, which Youngkin signed on Jan. 15, the day of his inauguration.

"It is a clear signal that the Supreme Court continues to have questions about Executive Order Two," Martingayle said in an interview. "This is not a ruling on the merits."