Virginia tests plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine, but taking it won't be mandatory

With the initial shipments of a new vaccine against COVID-19 potentially weeks away, Virginia is testing its plan for distributing the initially limited supply of the vaccine to the people who need it most - front-line medical workers and the employees and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

State Epidemiologist Lilian Peake told legislators on Monday that the Virginia Department of Health was conducting an "end-to-end test" that day of its initial plan for distributing the first vaccine likely to be federally approved. It ran the test in tandem with Pfizer and BioNTech, the team that produced the vaccine, and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, which will have the last word on priorities for its use.

"It is a practice run that tests ordering and receiving Pfizer vaccine for distribution," health department spokesman Tammie Smith said. The "test does not include actual vaccine, but will require handling as if there were real vaccine."

The test run included one of 16 hospitals or health systems that Virginia has identified as capable of storing the Pfizer vaccine at "ultra-cold" temperatures, ranging from -60 to -80 degrees Celsius, or -76 to -112 degrees Fahrenheit.