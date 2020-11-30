Virginia tests plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine, but taking it won't be mandatory

With the initial shipments of a new vaccine against COVID-19 potentially weeks away, Virginia is testing its plan for distributing the initially limited supply of the vaccine to the people who need it most - front-line medical workers and the employees and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
State Epidemiologist Lilian Peake told legislators on Monday that the Virginia Department of Health was conducting an "end-to-end test" that day of its initial plan for distributing the first vaccine likely to be federally approved. It ran the test in tandem with Pfizer and BioNTech, the team that produced the vaccine, and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, which will have the last word on priorities for its use.
"It is a practice run that tests ordering and receiving Pfizer vaccine for distribution," health department spokesman Tammie Smith said. The "test does not include actual vaccine, but will require handling as if there were real vaccine."
The test run included one of 16 hospitals or health systems that Virginia has identified as capable of storing the Pfizer vaccine at "ultra-cold" temperatures, ranging from -60 to -80 degrees Celsius, or -76 to -112 degrees Fahrenheit.
The state and the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association did not identify any of the hospitals, but Peake told the House Committee on Health, Welfare and Institutions they cover about 95% of the health care workers that are the top priority for vaccination against COVID-19 in all six health regions of the state. Seven health systems cover about 70% of Virginia's hospitals and their work force.
Later phases of vaccination under the state's plan will include people who are the most medically vulnerable and then the general population - for a total of more than 8.5 million Virginians.
But Peake said the state does not plan to require anyone to take any of the half-dozen vaccines the federal government is pushing to develop to bring the pandemic under control.
"Despite some people's hesitancy about vaccines, the vast majority of Americans and Virginians want vaccines," she said. "The demand for vaccines is expected to be high and initially outpace the supply."
Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, chairman of the House committee, said it makes sense not to make vaccination mandatory, even though COVID-19 has infected almost 238,000 Virginians and killed more than 4,000.
"You can't do that when there isn't enough for everyone," Sickles said in an interview after the meeting on Monday. "How do you mandate something that's in short supply?"
The initial supply of the vaccine is likely to be far less than the demand for even the first phase of the state plan - covering about 641,000 front-line medical workers and long-term-care residents and staff - so the health department is depending on the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to decide who gets the highest priority for immunization under the federally driven distribution strategy.
The strategy begins with approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of vaccines for emergency use and then guidance from the CDC committee on who gets immunized first.
"There is more coordination at the federal level for vaccines than there was for [COVID-19] testing," Peake said.
JB Holston, CEO of the Greater Washington Partnership and a former adviser for Colorado's response to the pandemic, has estimated the initial shipment for Virginia, based on population, would total about 300,000 doses. That would be enough to vaccinate 150,000 people with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine given 21 days apart.
Julian Walker, spokesman for the hospital association, did not say how many doses of the new vaccine the association expects Virginia to receive initially, but he said he expects it to be "under the 150,000" people served that Holston estimated.
Walker said the highest priority would be health care employees caring directly for patients confirmed with COVID-19, but a state committee of public health experts and ethicists, including one on public health equity, would decide how to prioritize the vaccine among people within priority groups if the supply isn't enough to treat all of them.
"I think Americans are going to feel better when front-line workers in hospitals and emergency crews are vaccinated," Sickles said.
Virginia’s Disaster Medical Advisory Committee would make those decisions based on recommendations from the Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee, which includes more than 100 people from organizations with high stakes in the outcome. Using the CDC guidelines, the state would break those priority populations into sub-groups for receiving the vaccine.
"The level to which it's broken down is going to depend on how much vaccine we have," Peake said, "and that's not known yet."
The Pfizer vaccine isn't the only one being developed on a fast track to bring the coronavirus under control, but it is the first to apply for FDA emergency approval.
Moderna, a biotechnology company based in Massachusetts, is expected to apply for emergency approval shortly for a vaccine that is similar to Pfizer's genetic-based approach, but would not require ultra-cold storage. The Moderna vaccine also would require two doses, administered 28 days apart.
Under Virginia's plan, the initial doses of vaccine would be distributed through hospitals and, for long-term-care residents and employees, two national pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreen's, under partnership with the CDC, which would supply the vaccines directly. The state would rely on its own partnerships with pharmacies to ensure that all parts of Virginia would be covered. The pharmacies would administer the vaccine through "closed points of dispensing," or clinics that would be held at facilities rather than the pharmacies.
The second phase, for about 3 million medically vulnerable Virginians, would be distributed through open clinics and pharmacies, and the final phase, for almost 5 million people, would be administered by pharmacies and other community partners.
"The good news is that we're building on decades of experience in our public health emergency preparedness and public health vaccination programs," Peake told the House committee.
