Virginia to ease some COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings, venues, starting April 1

Virginia will ease restrictions on social gatherings starting April 1, when the limit will increase from 10 to 50 people indoors and from 50 to 100 outdoors, according to a new order from Gov. Ralph Northam.
The governor will announce the revised public restrictions during a news conference Tuesday that will focus on a declining trends of new COVID-19 cases statewide and a key benchmark in the state's progress toward herd immunity: one in four Virginians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Northam is also expected to announce an increase in the state's supply of vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, which will send 48,000 vaccines to the state next week, up from 9,000 in the most recent allocation.
Northam is also expanding capacity limits at entertainment venues and recreational sporting venues.
Entertainment venues will continue to operate under a 30% capacity limit, but larger spaces will benefit from a higher cap on people allowed inside. Previously, indoor venues could host 30% of their capacity or 250 people, whichever is less; the limit will now be 500.
Outdoor venues currently can host 30% of their capacity or up to 1,000 people, whichever is less; now only the 30% capacity threshold will apply.
The remaining public guidance and restrictions will remain in effect, including the state's mask mandate.
