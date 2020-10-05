Virginia to get additional federal boost for Medicaid costs as state looks ahead to next budget

"General funds are precious dollars that we need for K-12, early childhood and our higher education system now," Sickles said.

The House of Delegates and Senate are preparing to negotiate differences in their versions of the state budget that Northam introduced on Aug. 18 at the beginning of a special legislative session to deal with a projected $2.8 billion general fund revenue shortfall in the two-year budget. The General Assembly adopted the state's two-year budget on March 12, the same day the governor declared a public health emergency.

The assembly has yet to agree on changes to the budget in the special session, now in its seventh week. However, Northam already is preparing for a new revenue forecast and budget for the legislature to consider in a 46-day session scheduled early next year. Medicaid costs are expected to be a big part of the next budget because of increased enrollment in the health insurance program for the poor, elderly and disabled. A preliminary Medicaid forecast is expected next week with a final estimate of costs due on Nov. 1.

Medicaid currently serves almost 1.7 million Virginians, including about 470,000 who have enrolled because of expanded eligibility under the Affordable Care Act since Jan. 1, 2019. Virginia paid about one-third of the cost of the $13.7 billion program in the last fiscal year.