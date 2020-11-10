Virginia to increase testing as COVID-19 spread rises in Virginia; Northam urges caution during holidays

Virginia Health Secretary Dan Carey said Tuesday during a press conference with reporters that the state “need[s] to be prepared for outbreaks and surges,” and the additional testing will help with that.

Carey said that a bulk of the diagnostic testing taking place in Virginia right now is in hospitals for people seeking care for signs of COVID-19. He said the additional capacity will help with testing driven by the state for targeted purposes, like mitigating outbreaks.

The state is contracting with Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville and Sentara Healthcare in Norfolk. Carey said the location of those labs will complement the state’s labs in Richmond and Fairfax, which will ensure short turnarounds for state-directed testing across the state, in part by reducing transport times for test samples.

“It’s quite strategic to add to the public health labs we have,” Carey said. “It makes sure that when there's a time of an outbreak and there's a time of delayed testing times, that we have that capability for rapid turnaround in the public health to add to the total picture.”