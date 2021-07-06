Virginia to remove statue of segregationist Harry Byrd Sr. from Capitol grounds Wednesday

Virginia on Wednesday will remove from Capitol Square the statue of segregationist Harry F. Byrd Sr., the former governor and U.S. senator who was the architect of Massive Resistance to school desegregation.
In March, Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation sponsored by Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, to direct the Department of General Services to remove the statue of Byrd, a Democrat who was a state senator from 1916 to 1926, governor from 1926 to 1930 and a U.S. senator from 1933 to 1965.
“Racism and its symbols should never be celebrated or put on display in public spaces,” Jones said in a statement at the time.
The Department of General Services will remove the 10-foot bronze statue, the granite base on which it stands and a granite piece with information about why the legislature authorized the statue. The pieces will be taken to an off-site storage location. The area of the statue in the northwest corner of Capitol Square will be closed during the removal Wednesday morning.
The removal of the Byrd statue comes amid a nationwide reckoning on race. Last year, the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer sparked protests in Virginia and around the country. In Richmond, protesters toppled several statues to Confederates, and the city government removed a number of others. Northam is seeking removal of the state-owned Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue as a court case continues.
During debate over the Byrd statue, several lawmakers credited Byrd for pioneering Virginia’s transportation system and for establishing a pay-as-you-go system of fiscal discipline. A plaque that will be removed along with the statue says the General Assembly authorized the memorial in 1974, concluding that “this one life has had a larger and more lasting effect upon the history and destiny of Virginia and her people than any other in the twentieth century.”
Current lawmakers who pushed for the statue’s removal, including Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, say Byrd’s segregationist policies have left a legacy of lasting harm that continues to hurt Virginians. McClellan said in a February floor speech that Byrd’s legacy includes “inequity in our schools, inequity in our neighborhoods — inequity in every system we have in Virginia.”
On May 17, 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 9-0 in Brown v. Board of Education that government-segregated schools are unconstitutional. On Feb. 24, 1956, Byrd, then a U.S. senator, declared, “If we can organize the Southern states for Massive Resistance to this order I think that in time the rest of the country will realize that racial integration is not going to be accepted in the South.”
Byrd died in 1966. The bronze statue, paid for with private money, was erected in 1976.
