Virginia to remove statue of segregationist Harry Byrd Sr. from Capitol grounds Wednesday

Virginia on Wednesday will remove from Capitol Square the statue of segregationist Harry F. Byrd Sr., the former governor and U.S. senator who was the architect of Massive Resistance to school desegregation.

In March, Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation sponsored by Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, to direct the Department of General Services to remove the statue of Byrd, a Democrat who was a state senator from 1916 to 1926, governor from 1926 to 1930 and a U.S. senator from 1933 to 1965.

“Racism and its symbols should never be celebrated or put on display in public spaces,” Jones said in a statement at the time.

The Department of General Services will remove the 10-foot bronze statue, the granite base on which it stands and a granite piece with information about why the legislature authorized the statue. The pieces will be taken to an off-site storage location. The area of the statue in the northwest corner of Capitol Square will be closed during the removal Wednesday morning.