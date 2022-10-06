Virginia Tourism CEO: 'It was my idea that we should go to Poolhouse'

Virginia House and Senate Democratic leaders sent a letter Thursday to a state oversight agency asking for an investigation of how the political media firm that works for Gov. Glenn Youngkin landed a $268,600 state contract in an unusual process with tight work deadlines and only one bidder.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation awarded Richmond-based Poolhouse a contract in May to produce a tourism video featuring Youngkin, to be shown at Virginia airports and welcome centers, as well as seven large wall panels to be displayed at airports.

The decision came at a time Poolhouse is helping Youngkin boost his national image as he considers a possible 2024 presidential run. The firm was instrumental in creating his strategy and branding during his successful campaign for governor last year.

The work schedule on the video was too tight for The Martin Agency, which usually does such work for Virginia Tourism Corporation, to bid, according to state documents. The contract was the first of its kind in Virginia for Poolhouse.

"The company chosen to produce the ad, Poolhouse, has direct ties to Governor Youngkin," Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, and House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, wrote in their letter to the Office of the State Inspector General. "Poolhouse was paid over $1.5 million for political advertisements during the 2021 Gubernatorial election cycle by Governor Youngkin’s Campaign Committee. In a recent media interview, VTA’s Executive Director acknowledged that the VTA was aware of the company’s 'familiarity' with Governor Youngkin and found that to be 'attractive' in awarding the bid."

That interview was reported by Virginia Public Media.

Their letter also said Poolhouse had no history of working with state government, the Virginia Tourism Corporation had never featured a governor in such an ad, "and such an ad would confer taxpayer benefits on him while he builds his name identification and familiarity with persons outside of Virginia in anticipation of his run."

The situation "presents serious questions regarding the use of taxpayer dollars for political purposes."

And they also wrote that the situation will prompt scrutiny of whether Virginia Tourism Corporation should continue to be exempt from state procurement law.

Rita McClenny, the president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation, was appointed to the post a decade ago by then-Gov. Bob McDonnell and serves at the pleasure of the governor.

She told The Times-Dispatch in an interview Thursday that after meeting with the governor and first lady in March when they visited the tourism office, she had the idea of creating a tourism video with Youngkin and she decided to reach out to Poolhouse, using her discretion to select them and not open the project up to bids.

She said she wanted to get the video ready for the summer travel season and wanted it done faster than it would have been if the agency sought bids.

She said she chose to go with Poolhouse in March "based on their creative work and knowing the governor and the subject of the video.”

"It was my idea that we should go to Poolhouse." She said neither the governor nor anyone on his government or political staff suggested Poolhouse before she made her decision.

After the contract was agreed to with Poolhouse, the governor's office expressed concern about the perception that the process was biased, according to Virginia Tourism Corporation.

"The administration said, well we should go out and get bids," McClenny said.

She said she believed that administration's concern was expressed directly to her in a conversation but said she couldn't remember which individual with the governor's staff raised it. "I don't recall the exact person. ... I'm pretty sure it was probably a phone call."

The Office of the State Inspector General was created in 2012 and investigates fraud, waste and abuse in the executive branch of state government, as well as identifying inefficiencies. The agency has subpoena power.

The lawmakers asked Inspector General Michael Westfall to report findings to legislative leaders of both parties.

"[W]e would ask that you report to us if any state employee or third party is not cooperative with your investigation or if any member of the Governor’s Office attempts to exert undue influence on your investigation pursuant to § 2.2-310.1 which became effective on July 1, 2022," the letter to Westfall said.

That new law prohibits the governor or his aides from interfering in an OSIG investigation or trying to pressure OSIG investigators.

It stems from a situation in 2020 when senior staffers to Democratic then-Gov. Ralph Northam reprimanded Westfall over an investigation OSIG was conducting of abuses at the Virginia Parole Board, prompting Westfall to tell colleagues he feared for his job.

The inspector general is appointed by the governor.

