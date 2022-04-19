Virginia traffic fatalities reached 14-year high in 2021

Virginia recorded 968 crash fatalities on state roadways in 2021, the state’s highest number since 1,026 were killed in road crashes in 2007.

The 968 fatalities were up 14.3% from 2020 when 847 people died in Virginia crashes.

The numbers reflect a troubling national trend.

An estimated 31,720 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes from January through September 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“There are immediate, simple actions Virginians can take to save lives on our roadways,” said Linda Ford, acting commissioner of the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

“This is critically important as fatalities continue to increase this year. Vehicles and roadways are safer than they ever have been, yet we continue to lose lives to senseless crashes. Do your part to help. Slow down, buckle up, focus on the task of driving and never drive impaired. It truly is that simple.”

The Free Lance Star of Fredericksburg has reported that in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginians drove more miles and there were more crashes and injuries on state roads, but 827 deaths — fewer than in 2020 or in 2011.

AAA has reported that in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, “less traffic resulted in more life-threatening behavior, even as people stayed home,” across Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

“As traffic volume dropped, vehicle speeds increased, which has played a significant factor in the rise in the fatality rate on our nation’s roadways.”

The national figure of 2021 fatalities is up about 12% from the 28,325 projected for the first nine months of 2020. The estimate reflects the highest number of fatalities during the first nine months of any year since 2006.

“This is a national crisis,” federal Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a February statement. “We cannot and must not accept these deaths as an inevitable part of everyday life.”

Virginia’s traffic fatalities increased across multiple categories in 2021, according to DMV’s Highway Safety Office.

For example, speed-related fatalities increased from 406 in 2020 to 445 in 2021; teen driver fatalities rose from 27 to 42; motorcycle fatalities were up from 87 to 102; and fatalities involving drivers ages 65 and over were up from 126 to 145.

Fatalities dropped in some other categories. For instance, 334 people killed in 2021 crashes did not have restraints — such as seat belts — down from 343 in 2020 and 247 crash fatalities were alcohol related, down from 272 in 2020.

DMV said 245 people have been killed in Virginia car crashes to date in 2022. That is up 12% from the same stage in 2021.