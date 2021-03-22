Virginia tries to move ahead of national 'reform agenda' for nursing homes

A national push by nursing homes and retirement communities to reform the industry is coming at the right time for Virginia, which is taking a hard look at how it regulates and finances long-term care facilities that have been at ground zero of the COVID-19 pandemic that began a year ago.
The American Health Care Association and LeadingAge, a national organization of nonprofit long-term care providers, have released a "reform agenda" that proposes higher operating standards on nursing homes, initiatives to boost the facilities' work force and efforts to give residents more privacy and protect them from poor performing nursing homes.
Those are many of the same longstanding concerns that have become more urgent in Virginia, where nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have accounted for almost 4,000 of the more than 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic arrived early last March.
"Our goal is for every nursing home in Virginia to be a place where any of us would be comfortable living — or have a family member stay — if we needed the level of 24/7 care that they provide," said Dana Parsons, vice president and legislative counsel at LeadingAge Virginia.
"All of Virginia’s nursing homes should provide top-quality person-centered care, delivered by qualified staff, in a physical setting that reinforces the dignity and well-being of residents, so they can lead lives of purpose," Parsons said.
The proposed "Care for Our Seniors Act" isn't even legislation yet, much less law, but the push for action reflects efforts that have begun in Virginia to address a staffing crisis in long-term care, especially nursing homes that rely overwhelmingly on the Medicaid and Medicare programs for funding operations, and the need for tougher standards to protect residents.
"The next round, if we're going to put money into the nursing home system, it needs to be with...the teeth of accountability tied to staffing," said Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, who has introduced legislation in the General Assembly for almost 20 years to establish minimum state standards for direct-care staffing in nursing homes, but without success.
The assembly promised this year to do more, first by directing the creation of a new "value-based purchasing" system to tie enhanced funding to staffing and other measures of quality control in nursing homes. The assembly also is looking for guidance from the Joint Commission on Health Care through a study authorized in December to examine work force needs in nursing facilities.
Parsons, at LeadingAge Virginia, said the state should "focus on our workforce to strengthen and support our front-line caregivers."
Expanding and improving the long-term care work force also would help assisted living facilities, which she said face many of the same staffing challenges as nursing homes, even though they are licensed, regulated and financed differently in Virginia.
Her organization represents many nonprofit continuing care retirement communities - such as Westminster-Canterbury of Richmond, Brandermill Woods and Cedarfield - that include assisted living and memory care units as well as skilled nursing facilities and independent living residences.
The proposed national reforms also would help assisted living facilities by establishing "models that can be easily replicated within assisted living facilities throughout the commonwealth to promote positive aging," Parsons said.
The national reform agenda has four priorities:
Clinical - Measures to improve the quality of care would be tighter standards for infection control, requiring the presence of a registered nurse 24 hours a day and mandating a minimum 30-day supply of personal protective equipment such as gowns, gloves and masks to protect employees and residents from infections.
Workforce - Initiatives by the industry, federal and state governments to attract, train and retain people to work in essential long-term care jobs.
Oversight - Measures to protect residents in nursing facilities, particularly those considered "chronic poor performers."
Structural - A national study on how to modernize nursing homes, relying more on private rather than shared rooms to give residents more "privacy, autonomy and dignity," as well as better infection controls to prevent the spread of a communicable disease such as COVID-19.
The proposed agenda also outlines ways to pay for reforms, such as enhancing the federal share of Medicaid, a state-supported program that pays for about 70% of nursing home care in Virginia, broadening the definition of reimbursable costs, regularly updating Medicaid rates and using value-based purchasing programs.
"We've done Medicaid on the cheap," said Watts, who, as chairperson of the House Finance Committee, has promised to find ways to pay for improve funding of the program in Virginia.
The General Assembly adopted an amendment to the state budget, pending review and approval by Gov. Ralph Northam, to create a value-based purchasing program that would take effect on July 1, 2022, the beginning of the next two-year budget cycle.
The idea is to tie future funding to measurable performance, including improved staffing and reduced admission of nursing home residents to hospitals and visits to emergency rooms.
The program is tied to a $93 million budget appropriation - divided equally between the state and federal Medicaid programs - to boost Virginia's reimbursement of nursing home rates by $15 a day for each Medicaid-eligible resident. The provision extends a $20-per-day, per-resident stipend that Northam approved last April to help nursing homes retain employees in the face of a disease that infected more than 25,000 health care workers in Virginia in the past year.
The state Medicaid office must report to the assembly by Dec. 31 on how to measure accountability for nursing home performance and provide facilities with financial incentives.
"We need to understand what we're doing before we spend more money on the system," said House Appropriations Vice Chairman Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, who leads the subcommittee on health and human resources.
However, Sickles said expanding the long-term care work force is a clear priority.
"The work force issue is the No.1 problem the industry faces, no question," he said.
