Virginia tries to move ahead of national 'reform agenda' for nursing homes

The proposed "Care for Our Seniors Act" isn't even legislation yet, much less law, but the push for action reflects efforts that have begun in Virginia to address a staffing crisis in long-term care, especially nursing homes that rely overwhelmingly on the Medicaid and Medicare programs for funding operations, and the need for tougher standards to protect residents.

"The next round, if we're going to put money into the nursing home system, it needs to be with...the teeth of accountability tied to staffing," said Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, who has introduced legislation in the General Assembly for almost 20 years to establish minimum state standards for direct-care staffing in nursing homes, but without success.

The assembly promised this year to do more, first by directing the creation of a new "value-based purchasing" system to tie enhanced funding to staffing and other measures of quality control in nursing homes. The assembly also is looking for guidance from the Joint Commission on Health Care through a study authorized in December to examine work force needs in nursing facilities.

Parsons, at LeadingAge Virginia, said the state should "focus on our workforce to strengthen and support our front-line caregivers."