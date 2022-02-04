Virginia U.S. House Democrats cheer passage of COMPETES Act with money for domestic chip manufacturing

Legislation to revive the domestic manufacturing of semiconductor chips passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, giving hope for the return of an industry that once powered jobs and the economy in the Richmond area before departing for Asia during the Great Recession.

Both the COMPETES Act and the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, which the Senate passed in June, would provide $52 billion to help build eight to 10 new semiconductor fabrication plants in places such as eastern Henrico County, which lost a major chip manufacturer, Qimonda, after it filed for bankruptcy during the recession and moved out of the U.S.

"The real focus is bringing manufacturing back to the U.S.," said Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, in an interview Friday at her congressional office.

The 222-210 vote fell almost entirely on partisan lines - only one Republican supported it and one Democrat opposed it - eight months after the U.S. Senate adopted a bipartisan bill supported by 18 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McDonnell, R-Ky.

The outcome was the same in Virginia's congressional delegation, with all seven Democrats voting for the COMPETES Act and all four Republicans opposing it.