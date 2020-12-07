Virginia updates contact tracing, quarantine guidance in line with CDC

The latest surge of COVID-19 on the state has strained the state's contact tracing efforts, which will now focus primarily on people at the highest risk of contracting or becoming seriously ill from the virus.

The Virginia Department of Health announced Monday that it would first try to reach people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the prior six days, people living or visiting congregate settings, people involved in outbreaks and people with pre-existing conditions.

Virginia has logged roughly 3,000 new cases per day over the last week, more than at any point in the pandemic. (Testing was hard to access during the spring peak, making a true comparison difficult.) The state's positivity rate - the share of people testing positive among everyone tested - is at 11 percent, a number that has been steadily climbing since early October, when it was 5%.

“As cases of COVID-19 increase across the commonwealth, this change will allow us to deploy resources where they will have the most impact,” said Virginia State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver in a statement Monday.