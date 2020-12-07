Virginia updates contact tracing, quarantine guidance in line with CDC

The latest surge of COVID-19 on the state has strained the state's contact tracing efforts, which will now focus primarily on people at the highest risk of contracting or becoming seriously ill from the virus.
The Virginia Department of Health announced Monday that it would first try to reach people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the prior six days, people living or visiting congregate settings, people involved in outbreaks and people with pre-existing conditions.
Virginia has logged roughly 3,000 new cases per day over the last week, more than at any point in the pandemic. (Testing was hard to access during the spring peak, making a true comparison difficult.) The state's positivity rate - the share of people testing positive among everyone tested - is at 11 percent, a number that has been steadily climbing since early October, when it was 5%.
“As cases of COVID-19 increase across the commonwealth, this change will allow us to deploy resources where they will have the most impact,” said Virginia State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver in a statement Monday.
“We urge residents to continue to follow public health guidance on wearing masks and physical distancing, and to notify their circle of friends and family quickly if diagnosed with COVID-19. Also, please answer the phone if a VDH Contact Tracer calls. All these things are helping us in the fight against COVID-19.”
VDH also updated its COVID-19 guidance on quarantining to match new guidance issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control.
While VDH and the CDC recommend a quarantine period of 14 days for people exposed to COVID-19 for the lowest risk of infecting others, both agencies say the period could be shorter in some cases, an accommodation meant to lower the burden on people.
People without symptoms can end quarantine after day 10 without testing, or after day 7 with a negative diagnostic or rapid test performed on or after the fifth day following exposure.
"The safest option is still to quarantine for 14 days after last exposure. Any quarantine shorter than 14 days balances reduced burden against a small possibility of spreading the virus," the agency said in a statement.
"It is still important to watch for symptoms of COVID-19 until 14 days after exposure and to take other prevention measures including wearing a mask, distancing, and frequent hand washing."
The new quarantine guidance doesn't apply to healthcare workers or people who work in healthcare facilities, though the CDC is currently reviewing the revised guidance and how it may apply to workers in healthcare settings.
(804) 649-6254
Twitter: @MelLeonor_